Travelers try Covid tests before the holiday rush





Merline Jimenez (L) administers a COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab to a person at a test site located at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) International Terminal amid an increase in Omicron variant cases on December 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California . Mario Tama | Getty Images Travelers are striving for Covid tests before vacation trips, facing longer queues and longer waits for results. Lines for coronavirus testing at several clinics in New York closed around the block on Tuesday. Pharmacies were finished from home tests. Walgreens limited in-house test purchases to four per customer. CVS Health rated them at six per person. XpresCheck, which offers testing at several major US airports, said it is not finishing the tests but has hit the capacity of meetings during certain times of the day, said by email Doug Satzman, CEO of parent company XpresSpa. The White House said Tuesday that the government will purchase 500 million Covid tests that people can order online for free, starting in January. But the testing crisis is already disrupting some holiday plans. Britt Groosman, an economist and program manager at the Environmental Protection Fund, canceled her family’s Christmas vacation to see relatives in Belgium and the UK because of the rampant omicron variant and difficulty getting test results . It would be the first time they would spend the holidays there in two years, she said. A sign at a CVS store in Brooklyn notifying buyers that there are no more Covid-19 home tests available on December 21, 2021. Leslie Josephs | CNBC Because of the omircron spread, New York City-based Groosman said she “would not feel comfortable having a test done 48 hours ago [departure] “It would be enough to feel comfortable visiting elderly parents.” Groosman did a PCR test for himself on Saturday and by Tuesday had not yet received the results. An American Airlines representative told her the carrier would give her a loan of about $ 4,000 that she paid for four tickets, she said. Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant of Covid sequenced cases. Despite the spread, most travelers are adhering to their vacation flights. The Transportation Safety Administration on Tuesday examined 1.98 million people, interrupting five days of daily examinations over 2 million, the longest stretch since Thanksgiving week. United and Delta are looking forward to their busiest days since the start of the pandemic during the holiday season, though they are still shy of the 2019 levels. Delta said it expects to fly 7.8 million passengers from December 17 to January 3, about 16% less than before the pandemic, but the busiest days of the crisis so far. Vacation travelers transit through Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on December 20, 2021. Daniel Slim | AFP | Getty Images United last week said it expects to transport 420,000 passengers a day from December 16 to January 3, up from 400,000 on Thanksgiving Day, but about 13% less than two years ago. United CEO Scott Kirby said international travel is likely to be the most influential. Travel restrictions have changed rapidly since the omicron variant was first discovered late last month, including in the US, where vaccinated citizens and visitors, starting this month, must show evidence of a negative Covid test. take within one day after departure for USA. , from three days in advance. “Here at home in the United States, demand has not dropped,” Kirby said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​on Monday. “Internationally, it has dropped significantly as borders have been closed and there are blockages overseas. It really is the story of two different cities.”

