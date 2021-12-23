Advent International acquires a majority stake in Encora for $ 1.5 billion





Large private equity firm Advent International (PE) has bought a majority stake in Encora, a global digital engineering services company with innovation labs in India and the US, for $ 1.5 billion. As part of the deal, Warburg Pincus, the existing majority shareholder in Encora, has sold its shares and now retains a minority stake. “We are excited to enter into this partnership with Advent as we continue to expand our differentiated offerings of software engineering services,” said Venu Raghavan, CEO, Encora. He added, “The in-depth expertise of Advent’s business and technology services sector, along with its global footprint, complements Encora’s strengths and creates opportunities to grow our business in key markets worldwide.” Encora is a leader in contracted software product development services, using in-depth technical expertise in machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, cloud services, and other next-generation digital engineering disciplines. to accelerate strategic innovation for technology-enabled companies. The agreement implies some of the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities and the demand for companies in the product engineering services space. Earlier this year, Hitachi bought GlobalLogic in a $ 9.6 billion deal, one of the largest in the field of engineering and research and development (R&D). The engineering and R&D space has recently become an important focus for big players as engineering is a key component in the history of digital transformation. For the digital segment, it is the engineering of digital products or software, which is the backbone of all digital software development platforms and hydraulics. For the physical segment, it is industry 4.0, which is accelerating the transformation into manufacturing and active-intensity industries. Not being present in these sectors means not being able to offer a total solution and opening an opening of your key customers to other competitors. Since renaming as Encora in 2020, the company has expanded its focus within the consumer technology and enterprise technology sectors. It has grown its global talent pool to over 6,300 associates in 40 global offices in LatAm, India, Asia-Pacific and the US. “We have seen tremendous growth in the digital technology services sector in recent years. This is because strong technological products have escalated across industries, ”said Shweta Jalan, Managing Director (MD) at Advent. Jan Janshen, managing partner at Advent, said: “We believe Encora is well positioned to capitalize on the growing digital services market. We are excited to partner with Venu, Encora’s talented management team and Warburg Pincus to support the company’s growth in key markets throughout North America, Europe, India and Asia Pacific, where Advent has a strong presence. “ This new partnership enables Encora to accelerate its global growth, both organically and through targeted M&A opportunities. It also helps it expand its differentiated delivery model and advance digital customer service. Encora continues to focus on software service needs and digital software engineering as a service (SaaS), mid-market technology companies, and large enterprises. Advent, with $ 81 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, has invested in over 380 companies in 42 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

