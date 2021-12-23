Why elections in Libya are delayedExBulletin





Libya’s plans to hold national elections are in doubt as the country splits into regions controlled by local faction leaders, including the former dictator’s son.





AILSA CHANG, host: Libya was due to hold presidential elections on Friday. It was seen as a key part of efforts to move the country forward from the war and divisions that followed the overthrow of dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011. But now, the planned elections have been delayed. NPR’s Ruth Sherlock explains why. RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: If the decision to postpone Libya’s presidential election has one more thing, it is that despite all the ongoing efforts to unite the country, Libyans are as divided as ever. The problems began with the way electoral rules were set, says Tim Eaton, an analyst with the British Chatham House Institute. TIM EATON: There is no accepted legal basis for this election. SHERLOCK: He says the controversial speaker of Libya’s parliament, Aguila Saleh, herself a presidential candidate, has essentially made and implemented laws without the consent of other political factions. Eaton says the United Nations overseeing the process was so keen on elections that it dismissed the problem. EATON: They did not back down, and then the internationals saw that anyone who was opposing that much-contested legal basis was a disruptor in an electoral process, which was an equally problematic position to deal with. SHERLOCK: And things got worse after the candidates tried to join the race, says Claudia Gazzini, of the International Crisis Group. CLAUDIA GAZZINI: The immediate cause for this stop or delay, as we like to call it, of this election was a controversy for the presidential candidates. SHERLOCK: One is Khalifa Haftar, the strong military man who dominates parts of eastern Libya and whose attempt to take the capital Tripoli in 2019 left hundreds dead and wounded. And there is also Saif al-Islam, the son of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi. al-Islam was convicted of war crimes by a Tripoli court for his role in suppressing protesters in the 2011 uprising. Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al Dbeibah also wants to run. Gazzini says others thought the three of them had unfair advantages. GAZZINI: So the fact that these three are competing and were released to run by the judicial authorities, creates a kind of carnage between different factions that thought they had a chance to win. SHERLOCK: While Libya is currently relatively conflict-free, Gazzini worries that it may now be on the verge of a collapse of its new government institutions. GAZZINI: At this point, we are really facing the danger of splitting groups that go in different directions and try to bring to the fore different political projects. SHERLOCK: The Electoral Commission is talking about trying to get a vote within a month, but analysts say they should support the idea that the country will be run by a central government in the first place. Ruth Sherlock, NPR News. (MULATU ASTATKE VOICE SOUND AND HELIOCENTRIC “ESKETA DANCE”) Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.

