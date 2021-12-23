International
The province increases the number of extreme weather shelters ahead of frozen temperatures across BC
More extreme weather response shelters are being set up across the province in a bid to better protect the most vulnerable BC citizens as frozen temperatures are expected in the coming days.
On Tuesday, the province announced that 360 new emergency shelters are now available, an increase from last year.
“People experiencing homelessness are particularly vulnerable to extreme temperatures. This winter, the province is offering more than 1,900 temporary shelters and nearly 360 extreme weather shelters, which is a 25 percent increase in the number of shelters. compared to last year, “Mike said. Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety.
The number of beds available in each extreme weather shelter varies. Some shelters have four beds, while others have up to 50. A comprehensive list of emergency shelters can be found on the BC Housing website.
Temperatures are falling across the province, significantly affecting those experiencing homelessness. Approx. 360 additional shelters for extreme weather response were opened around BC
Two new extreme weather shelters have opened in Delta and Port Moody’s. Shelters are operated by the Phoenix Society, an organization that provides shelter and support services for people experiencing homelessness, addiction, and mental health problems.
“We are providing support for up to 15 people a night. There are no permanent shelters in Port Moody or support accommodation, so it really is that safety net that gives people the opportunity to get out of this weather,” said Keir Macdonald. CEO. of the Phoenix Society.
The Port Moody’s facility is located at 125 Kyle Street and is open from 8:30 pm to 7 am. The Delta Shelter is outside the New Hope Church and is open from 9:30 pm to 7 am.
“Men and women over the age of 19 can come in … get a hot drink, something to eat. We have fresh toilet, some soil, some warm clothes … sometimes people come out of the rain and just have to a place to warm up and dry, and then a warm and safe place to sleep at night, “Macdonald said.
Emergency shelters provide warmth and support
After battling mental health problems and addictions for more than 20 years, SheaRoddies says he has had to turn to emergency shelters on many occasions, for help and a warm roof over his head.
“This time of year can be very lonely. It can be a very difficult time for people in difficulty. Having an emergency shelter is not only keeping you away from this cold, but it also has to do with “Support. It’s about someone opening their arms to you, who cares.”
The 39-year-old is a recent graduate of the Phoenix Association’s 90-day substance abuse treatment program. He says that while he is no longer homeless, he can still remember what it was like to sleep outside in sub-zero temperatures.
“It ‘s definitely uncomfortable and cold, but not only that, it’ s also morally debilitating. It’s hard to be there alone, with nowhere to go. Sometimes places like this, offer a cup of hot coffee and a pair of clean socks. “It could mean the world,” said Roddie.
Macdonald says the extreme weather response shelter in Delta has already seen huge demand since it opened its doors on Dec. 15.
We really have a full spectrum of people accessing these services. “From people living in their vehicles, to people coming in at night and getting up and going to work at 5am the next day,” Macdonald said.
Macdonald says the extreme weather shelters will be open until cold weather sets in, which is not expected until at least New Year’s Day.
Seniors experiencing homelessness
411 Seniors, an organization that offers senior-led programs that protects the well-being of people age 55 and older, says the number of elderly people experiencing homelessness has increased since the onset of the pandemic.
“We know seniors living in parks, in their cars, who are spending the night in Tim Hortons, living in their storage cupboards and navigating the sofa. And with extreme weather conditions, these seniors are in such a disadvantage, “Marion said. Pollack, who is chairman of the board.
Pollack says extremely cold weather can further isolate seniors living alone.
“I’m old and I use canes and I walk very slowly. For me, if my neighbors do not shovel their walks, I can not go anywhere. I’m completely locked in the house because I’m afraid it ‘s falling,” he said. she. tha.
Pollack says many seniors rely on the ability to leave home every day to buy food or receive essential medications.
“A lot of seniors go shopping every day for food because they can not afford a big grocery bill right away. And we know a lot of seniors do not have access to the internet, so they can not order food online. If they may not leave their homes, they are likely to remain hungry. “
Pollack is urging the public to throw shovels and salt sidewalks near their properties, after a snowfall or a period of cold rain.
In the event of a power outage or natural disaster, she says it is important for people to control their neighbors.
