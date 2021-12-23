Upgrades on the horizon at Las Vegas Reid International Airport tidings

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – As the rush of travel intensifies at Harry Reid International Airport this week, airport executives are rejoicing to learn they are receiving a Christmas present from the Federal Aviation Administration.

About $ 43.9 million in federal funds will be provided to Las Vegas International Airport this year.

“The money we get from the infrastructure bill is what they will do for us in the future,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County aviation director.

Now, LAS executives are preparing to submit projects wishing to use the funds for the FAA review in the coming weeks.

“We will upgrade and improve many of our operational types of processes and equipment,” Vassiliadis said.

This is the first of five annual funding rounds that Nevada airports will receive.

Here is what the FAA says the money can be invested in:

runways

Taxi routes

Security and sustainability projects

Terminal upgrades

Improvements in airport-transit connections

Road projects

Vasiliadis said its priority, at least in this first round of funding, is sustainability, after several difficult years.

“We are not at the point where we have all experienced a full recovery, so we need to worry a little about big infrastructure projects, capital improvement projects, as we try to keep our jobs. “, Said Vasiliadis.

A Nevada senator who visited the airport on Tuesday said the relief will create an environment for job growth.

“But we also understand that as part of the airport, you have concessionaires: businesses, small businesses, that also need to be kept afloat,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

The upgrades, of course, are music to the ears of airport concessionaires.

“Our business is dedicated to visitors. So we need, want and want people to come through this big city, this big state and this airport,” said Quincy Branch, the airport concessionaire and small business owner. .

Vassiliadis said he hopes these investments will create a safer, more stylish and more functional airport in time for a very special event planned for 2024.

“We will be the first Las Vegas experience for people to come to the Super Bowl. And we will be ready for that,” she said.

Boulder City Airport will also receive funding from the infrastructure law, nearly $ 2 million in the first round of funding.

But these are not the only projects planned to take place in Reid.

If you frequent races A and B at Airport Terminal 1, you may have noticed that those mobile crossings, usually frequented by Southwest customers, have been out of order for the past two years.

“Construction and those kinds of projects were left on hold,” said Joe Rajchel, the airport’s spokeswoman.

Earlier this month, the Clark County Commission decided to approve a project to remove eight of the crossroads in Terminal 1.

“The equipment at those crossings was outdated,” Rajchel said. “To the point where, simply trying to keep them running became cost-stopping.”

He said the pieces were becoming increasingly difficult to find and cope with.

The $ 2.98 million removal project will begin in early 2022.

Rajchel said moving walkways will be replaced by glossy terrazzo floors, something that already exists in areas outside crossings.

If you need help moving around during the trip, Rajchel suggests arranging a wheelchair service.Call 702-261-PUSH (7874) to look for a wheelchair.

“If you’re coming to the airport and you’re concerned about that mobility issue, work with your airline ahead of time and configure it so that you have that wheelchair assistance,” Rajchel said.

When rushing on a busy holiday trip, he suggests doing so with extra time in advance.