International
Upgrades on the horizon at Las Vegas Reid International Airport tidings
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – As the rush of travel intensifies at Harry Reid International Airport this week, airport executives are rejoicing to learn they are receiving a Christmas present from the Federal Aviation Administration.
About $ 43.9 million in federal funds will be provided to Las Vegas International Airport this year.
“The money we get from the infrastructure bill is what they will do for us in the future,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County aviation director.
Now, LAS executives are preparing to submit projects wishing to use the funds for the FAA review in the coming weeks.
“We will upgrade and improve many of our operational types of processes and equipment,” Vassiliadis said.
This is the first of five annual funding rounds that Nevada airports will receive.
Here is what the FAA says the money can be invested in:
- runways
- Taxi routes
- Security and sustainability projects
- Terminal upgrades
- Improvements in airport-transit connections
- Road projects
Vasiliadis said its priority, at least in this first round of funding, is sustainability, after several difficult years.
“We are not at the point where we have all experienced a full recovery, so we need to worry a little about big infrastructure projects, capital improvement projects, as we try to keep our jobs. “, Said Vasiliadis.
A Nevada senator who visited the airport on Tuesday said the relief will create an environment for job growth.
“But we also understand that as part of the airport, you have concessionaires: businesses, small businesses, that also need to be kept afloat,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
The upgrades, of course, are music to the ears of airport concessionaires.
“Our business is dedicated to visitors. So we need, want and want people to come through this big city, this big state and this airport,” said Quincy Branch, the airport concessionaire and small business owner. .
Vassiliadis said he hopes these investments will create a safer, more stylish and more functional airport in time for a very special event planned for 2024.
“We will be the first Las Vegas experience for people to come to the Super Bowl. And we will be ready for that,” she said.
Boulder City Airport will also receive funding from the infrastructure law, nearly $ 2 million in the first round of funding.
But these are not the only projects planned to take place in Reid.
If you frequent races A and B at Airport Terminal 1, you may have noticed that those mobile crossings, usually frequented by Southwest customers, have been out of order for the past two years.
“Construction and those kinds of projects were left on hold,” said Joe Rajchel, the airport’s spokeswoman.
Earlier this month, the Clark County Commission decided to approve a project to remove eight of the crossroads in Terminal 1.
“The equipment at those crossings was outdated,” Rajchel said. “To the point where, simply trying to keep them running became cost-stopping.”
He said the pieces were becoming increasingly difficult to find and cope with.
The $ 2.98 million removal project will begin in early 2022.
Rajchel said moving walkways will be replaced by glossy terrazzo floors, something that already exists in areas outside crossings.
If you need help moving around during the trip, Rajchel suggests arranging a wheelchair service.Call 702-261-PUSH (7874) to look for a wheelchair.
“If you’re coming to the airport and you’re concerned about that mobility issue, work with your airline ahead of time and configure it so that you have that wheelchair assistance,” Rajchel said.
When rushing on a busy holiday trip, he suggests doing so with extra time in advance.
Sources
2/ https://www.fox5vegas.com/news/improvements-on-the-horizon-at-reid-international-airport-in-las-vegas/article_53cce34a-63a1-11ec-b094-fb293875d111.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]