Vacation travel, collection security: get vaccinated, disguise yourself, get tested

U.S. highways and airports will turn into volumes near pre-pandemic during the busy end-of-year travel season, and public health officials are looking for safe practices for both travel and holiday celebrations as COVID-19 cases are counted. driven by the omicron variant, continue to grow.

AAA predicts that nearly 110 million U.S. travelers will leave the city from December 23 to January 2, surpassing 2020 holiday traffic by almost 28 million and coming slightly from the pre-pandemic 2019 influx of 119 million during the same period. .

About 6.4 million travelers will arrive at their holiday destinations by air. Salt Lake City International Airport reports it expects over 25,000 passengers departing on Wednesday and Thursday, more than double the departures before Christmas last year.



Network view

















Passengers walk through the terminal at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.



Passengers are welcomed at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.



Rhonda Karatz, Houston, speaks with family after arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.



Passengers wait for luggage at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.



Passengers wait for luggage at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.



Travel industry leaders are joining public health experts to beg all travelers to follow the guidelines for safe practices and, most importantly, be vaccinated or improved.

With vaccines widely available, conditions are very different and many people feel a greater level of comfort while traveling, but travelers will still be aware of the pandemic and the new omicron variant, said Aldo Vazquez, AAA Utah spokesman.

The omicron variant COVID-19 is now responsible for most of the new infections in the US and experts warn that too much transmissible strain will increase the risk of disease for airline passengers.

IN Wednesday Report by The Hill, a chief medical adviser to a group representing nearly 300 airlines said in a new interview that aircraft passengers are two to three times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 on a flight since the appearance of the omicron variant.

Whatever the risk with deltas, we should assume that the risk would be two to three times greater with omicron, as we have seen in other settings, said Dr. David Powell, physician and medical consultant at the International Air Transport Association. Bloomberg News.

He added that it’s just that the relative risk has probably increased, just as the relative risk of going to the supermarket or catching an omicron bus has increased.

Air travelers who choose to stage protests on planes or at airport facilities where masks are required will face zero-tolerance responses from security personnel under an unannounced policy the Federal Aviation Administration imposed in January. Incidents that escalate into verbal threats or physical attacks on other passengers or airline employees come with fines that include fines of up to $ 35,000 and jail time.

And undisciplined airline passengers may face additional consequences for misconduct under a new partnership between the Transportation Safety Administration and the FAA.

Under the partnership, the FAA will share information with passengers facing fines for TSA disciplinary behavior, which could remove the passenger from the TSA PreCheck control qualification, which is a reserved privilege for low-risk passengers, according to a post on the FAA website.

The TSA has zero tolerance for undisciplined behavior, especially those involving physical attacks that occur on board the aircraft. We have tremendous respect for airport staff, port agents and flight crews that lead people safely to their destinations, said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. This partnership with the FAA will help ensure the safety and security of all passengers and hold those who violate federal regulations accountable for their actions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that the best way to minimize the risk of COVID-19 and keep family and friends safe is to get vaccinated if you are right.

The CDC also posted this list of guidelines ahead of travel and holiday celebrations for 2021: