Gaia acquires Yoga International, a leading digital yoga service | tidings





BOULDER, Colo., Dec 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (Gaia), a video subscription broadcasting service dedicated to aware media and serving a conscious global community, won today Yoga International. Yoga International considered the authentic voice of yoga in the West. Originally started as a magazine printed thirty years ago by Himalayan Institute, Yoga International has since transformed into a single digital platform and community with paid subscribers worldwide. The purchase adds 4000 hours of unique yoga content to the Gaias library. Over 250,000 of our members globally practice yoga in Gaia, while also enjoying our widest range of content, said Paul Tarell, Gaia CFO. As we continue to create and find meaningful content, grow our subscribers and grow internationally, we are excited to welcome the international Yoga community in Gaia. We look forward to continuing the legacy that Yoga International and the Himalayan Institute have built over the decades. Like Gaia, they have celebrated the practice of yoga as more than just a physical pursuit, as they relate to the deepest roots of yoga traditions. The CEO of the Himalayan Institute and chairman of Yoga International, Ishan Tigunai, commented: We are delighted that Yoga International has found its new home with Gaia. As a leader in awareness-raising media, including online yoga content, Gaia shares Yoga International’s passion for empowering the personal growth of its members. Yoga has been transformed by a particular discipline into a conscious and cultural lifestyle, and is the essential embodiment of well-being in the 21st century. The Himalayan Institute is excited about the transfer of custody of Yoga International to Gaia and looks forward to the positive impact that Gaia will have on the world as it continues to share the practice of yoga around the world. About Yoga International In 1991, Yoga International was founded by the Himalayan Institute, inspired by the Institute’s nonprofit mission to share the ancient wisdom and spiritual roots of yoga with the modern world. For more than twenty years, Yoga International has been an award-winning print magazine as the authentic voice of yoga in the West. In 2013, Yoga International magazine took the bold step of transforming into a single digital publication and in the last 8 years has evolved into one of the world’s leading online platforms for yoga practice and education with over 60% membership its current outside the United States. Through all the changes that Yoga International has seen over the last 30 years in the yoga community, in the wider world, and now joining the editorial goal of GaiaYoga Internationals has never changed: to share a diverse, holistic and authentic vision of yoga as a catalyst for personal life. growth. For more information about Yoga International, visit www.yogainternational.com. About the Himalayan Institute Founded in 1971, the Himalayan Institute is a world leader in the fields of yoga, meditation, spirituality and holistic health. The Himalayan Institute is an international non-profit organization dedicated to serving humanity through educational, spiritual and humanitarian programs. Located on a 400-acre campus in the Pocono Mountains of northeastern Pennsylvania, the Himalayan Institute is home to a community-led yoga, volunteer, and faculty service, as well as the Institute Attraction Center, which welcomes all applicants. backgrounds for weekend seminars, tours and certification programs. For more information, visit www.himalayaninstitute.org. About Gaia Gaia is a global video streaming service and community supported by members that produces and cures conscious media through four main channels Seeking truth, transformation, alternative healing and yoga in four languages ​​(English, Spanish, French and German) for members its in 185 countries. The Gaia Library contains about 8000 titles, 80% of which are exclusive to Gaia and approximately 75% of the viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com. Company contact: Paul Tarell Chief Financial Officer Gaia, Inc. [email protected] Investor relations: Gateway Investor Relations Cody Battle (949) 574-3860 [email protected]

