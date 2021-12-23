International
Iran: Independent UN Experts Condemn Secret Execution of Kurdish Prisoner |
The prisoner, Heidar Ghorbani, was secretly executed in Sanandaj Central Prison at dawn on Sunday without prior notice to his family or lawyer. Prison authorities then secretly buried his body, according to a statement issued on behalf of the experts.
The Islamic Republic of Iran executed Mr. said Xhevaid Rehman,Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Morris Tidball-Binz,Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.
Rising fear
Mr Ghorbani was arrested in October 2016 in connection with the killing of three men linked to the Basij paramilitary forces allegedly by individuals linked to an armed opposition group.
He had denied membership in the group, along with any involvement in the killings.
And despite a Revolutionary Court concluding that he was unarmed, they still sentenced him to death on the charge of baghy (armed rebellion) following an unfair trial and allegations that he was tortured, he said. OHCHR release.
We deeply regret that, despite our numerous interventions in the case of Mr. Ghorbanis, the authorities chose to continue with his execution, UN experts said.
In the context of ongoing protests and widespread dissatisfaction with the authorities, they were concerned that such an arbitrary execution had been carried out to spread fear.
Clear disregard
The Special Rapporteurs describe the act as another sign of clear disregard for their obligations under international human rights law and international human rights mechanisms.
We call on the government to stop imposing and executing the death penalty, they stressed.
Previously, independent experts had Raises Concerns With Iranian Government Over Death Penalty, Charges of Torture, and Violations of Fair Trial against Mr. Ghorbani and also brought the matter public attention.
The government sendsREVIEWS in response to OHCHR.
Special rapporteurs and independent experts are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council to examine and report again on a specific human rights topic or in a country situation. Positions are honorary and experts are not paid for their work.
