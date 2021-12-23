Asian stocks follow Wall S higher in optimistic US data





Asian stocks of BANGKOK (AP) were modestly higher on Thursday as the shares advanced on Wall Street with encouraging reports about the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and stronger US economic data. The Tokyo Nikkei 225 gained 0.3% to 28,658.57. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 0.1% to 23,132.20. The Shanghai Composite Index also rose 0.1% to 3,627.19. South Korea Kospi climbed 0.3% to 2993.58, while the A & P / ASX 200 advanced 0.4% to 7.391.60. Shares also rose in Taiwan and Thailand. Top indices are still on track for a profit in the Christmas week, with trading weakening as the holidays approach. Many world markets will close on Friday in honor of Christmas. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 1% to 4,696.56, the Nasdaq rose 1.2% to 15,521.89 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to 35,753.89. Russell 2000, a small company stock, rose 0.9% to 2,221.90. Technology companies and a mix of retailers led the profits. Top indices are still on track for a profit in the Christmas week, with trading weakening as the holidays approach. Many world markets will close on Friday in honor of Christmas. Recent increase in coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant has been dependent on markets, along with concerns about rising inflation and its impact on economic growth. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the U.S. economy grew at a rate of 2.3% in the third quarter, a little better than previously thought. But the prospects for a strong comeback are being overshadowed by the rapid spread of the latest variant of the coronavirus. Uncertainty over the impact of recent variants on the economy is likely to cause more stock market fluctuations. Governments in Asia and Europe have tightened travel controls or pushed plans to relax restrictions already in place. Virus outbreaks have intensified in South Korea and China and Australia and cases of the omicron variant have spread to other parts of Asia which had largely brought infections under control. Investors have also been busy shifting money between sectors as the year draws to a close and they are preparing for higher interest rates in 2022. The Federal Reserve has said it will speed up the process of reducing its bond purchases that have helped in maintaining low interest rates and opening the door to central bank rate hikes in 2022. Bond yields fell sharply. The 10-year treasury yield fell to 1.45% from 1.48% late Tuesday. In other markets, US standard crude oil gained 19 cents to $ 72.95 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped 2.3% on Wednesday. Brent crude, the basis for the international crude oil price, rose 14 cents to $ 75.42 a barrel. The US dollar rose to 114.14 Japanese yen from 114.09 yen late Wednesday. The euro was $ 1.1340, up from $ 1.1329.

