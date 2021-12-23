Carlos Tejada, deputy editor for Asia for The New York Times, has died at the age of 49.





Carlos always pushed me and other journalists to make more stories that showed the human side of China, Ms. Yuan wrote. He wanted the world to understand that China was not just an authoritarian government. Carlos Ramon Tejada was born on December 7, 1972, in Rochester, NH. His mother, Carlene (Richardson) Tejada, learned English as a second language and is a former magazine editor; his father, Juan, who is from El Salvador, owns an acupuncture clinic in Tucson, Ariz. Mr. Tejada graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1995 and was hired by The Journal as a reporter in Dallas, where he covered real estate and other topics, some of them bizarre. One article was about an attempt by Kansas cities to build the world’s largest Yuletide goat. In 2001, after moving to The Journals headquarters in New York, he wrote about workplace issues in the Work Week section; he became a news editor in 2003 and five years later moved to Hong Kong as deputy chief of staff of The Journals. He was appointed news editor in China, working from Beijing, in 2011. He came from old school in the sense that he was obsessed with accuracy, clarity and fairness, said Patrick Barta, a former reporter for The Journal, who is now the editor of her venture in Asia. But he mixed this up with so much warmth and humanism that journalists always enjoyed working with him. In addition to his parents and wife, photographer (she was Nora Sommers when they got married), Mr. Tejada has left behind a daughter, Gianna; a son, Marko; a sister, Sara Tejada; and two half-sisters, Marlene Ponce and Isabel Harrison. Among his colleagues he was noted for his infectious laughter and insatiable ability to work. Carlos was the real face of the mantra, Edit savagely and cheerfully, wrote in an email Yonette Joseph, an international news editor in Seoul. She added, And he sounded with an energy that made me think he knew a secret that many people need a lifetime to understand.

