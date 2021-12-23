The NHL announces that players will not be allowed to go to the Olympics

NHL players will not be allowed to compete in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rush of delays caused by positive COVID-19 test scores.

Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Wednesday, formalizing what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly rose to 50. The league will use the previously scheduled Olympic break from February 6-22 to fill them games and others that need to be reprogrammed.

Given the deep interruption of the NHL regular season schedule caused by recent COVID… related events ja Olympic participation is no longer feasible, Bettman said. Our focus and goal has been and must remain to finish responsibly and confidently throughout the regular NHL season and Stanley Cup play-offs on time.

In a separate statement, the executive director of the Players’ Association, Don Fehr, said that while there was a clear road to Beijing before COVID-19 intervened, the Olympic break is now needed to make the matches.

International officials and national federations should now focus on Plan B for a second consecutive Olympic hockey tournament for men without NHL players. USA Hockey said it will soon announce new management and coaching staffs and Hockey Canada is expected to attract executives, coaches and players who took part in an international tournament in Moscow this month.

Former Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien is the leading candidate to stand behind the bench for Canada, who left with the bronze medal in 2018 when NHL players did not go to Pyeongchang, after consecutive gold in 2010 and 2014.

The Russians won the gold medal in South Korea by playing under the name Olympic Athletes from Russia, part of the aftermath of old doping disputes. Expected to play in Beijing as the Russian Olympic Committee, the team is now the favorite given the talent available in the Continental Hockey League.

The US and Canada can choose from a mix of professionals from European leagues and college players. The lack of participation in the NHL turns the tournament from a competition with the best players in the world into what it seemed before 1998.

Although we are disappointed that we made this decision from the NHL and NHLPA, we still fully understand the circumstances that forced this action to be taken, said in a statement the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, Luc Tardif. It was a shock to see how COVID-19 affected the NHL schedule almost overnight and we understand that the NHL decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of its players.

The focus of the NHL is on ending a regular season with 82 games for the first time since 2018-19. The schedule has already been extended to April, with the playoffs going to end in June, with more than two weeks in between for the Olympics.

When Olympic participation was confirmed in September, teams were sent two versions of the NHL schedule. The large volume of postponements forces the league to use that break for makeup dates, instead of overturning subsequent matches in February and going upstairs at the start of the play-offs.

Although the NHL was not part of the Olympics only for the second time since Nagano in 1998, Bettman, Fehr and Tardif expressed optimism for a comeback for 2026. The league and the NHLPA have an agreement on Olympic participation as part of the extension of the agreement. their collective during that year.