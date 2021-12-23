BNA sees ‘pre-pandemic’ number of holiday travelers amid growing Omicron concerns





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) At Nashville International Airport, airport staff hope the only thing that spreads this year is the joy of Christmas. “The responsibility of the airport is to provide a clean, safe and friendly environment and that is what we work hard to do,” said Nashville International Airport Communications Director Kym Gerlock. We have aggressive cleaning protocol, we have installed ticket shields, non-touch buttons on elevators, UV sewers on the escalator hand strap. Up to 25,000 passengers leave the airport every day, doubling the number of vacations in recent years. Infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Rebeiro said when traveling between the growing cases of COVID, it all has to do with mitigating the risks. “I think it’s safe if you’ve recently tested, if you’re fortified – not just fully vaccinated, but also adult – and if you’re wearing a high quality mask,” said Rebeiro, who works in the Infectious Diseases Division. and Epidemiology at Vanderbilt University. Medical center. These masks are especially important when in close proximity to other passengers such as on an airplane or in a queue. He recommends N95, KN95 or KN94 masks. Rebeiro said when weighing your risks, consider those at your destination as well. So if I am at low risk of transmitting to them, are they at low risk of transmitting to me? Have they grown? Have they been in contact with many people? etc. With the increase in passengers through the BNA, Gerlock said waiting times are usually busier during early morning flights, “so if you’re an early morning flyer, keep this in mind. All of this comes as the airport continues to renovate. If you have not been to the airport for a long time, another reason to get here a little earlier – we have two terminals now instead of one, two separate terminals. So know your airline to know which terminal to go to, Gerlock said. So when traveling this year, plan ahead and take precautions. Your health can be the greatest gift of all. We really encourage people to go to the airport early, check flight status, bring your mask – if not, we have them – and only if you do not feel well, please do not travel, Gerlock said.

