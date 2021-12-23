DVIDS – News – Air Force backs US global health policy priorities for 2021

As the world continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has created new policies in 2021 addressing global health security and using global health engagement to mitigate the current pandemic as well as new and future biosafety threats .

Infectious diseases do not respect geopolitical boundaries. COVID-19 highlighted how the human security of individuals and the economic and national security of countries across the globe are inextricably linked. As the pervasive effects of the pandemic spread to all dimensions of society, second- and third-order effects created delays in industrial supply chains, increased violent crime, and impeded educational progress for a generation of children. Global health security is a key component of national security and cannot be ignored.

In January 2021, President Joseph Biden re-established the Directorate of National Security Councils for Global Health and Biosafety and signed National Security Memorandum 1, addressing the need to develop the response to COVID-19 in an international context.

It says My Administration will address epidemic and pandemic preparedness, health security and global health as key national security priorities and will work with other nations to combat COVID-19 and seek to create a safer world and safe from biological threats. It lists guidelines aimed at the strategic use of multilateral and bilateral channels and institutions, as well as to assist developing countries in preparing, preventing, detecting and responding to COVID-19 and other infectious disease threats.

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 included a similar emphasis on expanding the use of global health engagement to strengthen global health security. In section 732, Congress instructed the Department of Defense to review the deployment and use of global health engagement liaisons and increase the scope of global health activities.

Global commitment to health making a difference

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Croatia in early 2020, hospitals were overcrowded as demand for health care increased. The Croatian Armed Forces quickly deployed a field hospital to expand the capacity of a primary civilian hospital. The expedition’s medical aid system had a full base of operational support – laundry, showers, toilets and even hot food. The Croatian Armed Forces did so in a record 72 hours, taking four days off from the normal seven-day timeframe and saving critical time in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak within their community.

Senior Master Sgt. Melvin Morena, a US Air Force International Health Specialist, attributed this success to its long-term and strategic health engagement with Croatia. Throughout the pandemic, the U.S. Air Force’s past and ongoing medical security cooperation activities proved valuable in enabling rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Between 2017 and 2019, [the U.S. Air Forces in Europe -Air Forces Africa International Health Specialist team] developed and coordinated engagements with Croatian counterparts to assess and build the logistics of the medical facility of the second role of the NATO Croatian Armed Forces expedition, mass casualty response and base support operational capabilities, Morena said. In recent years, we invited Croats to Ramstein Air Base and they attended [large training events] to gain first-hand experience in building these types of medical systems.

While pre-pandemic capacity building efforts have proved effective in enhancing partner nations’ response capabilities, the Department of Defense also engaged with partner countries during the COVID-19 pandemic to support real-time response capabilities.

The UAE Trauma, Burn, and Rehabilitation Medicine Partnership provided opportunities for U.S. and UAE staff to care for COVID-19 patients in collaboration.

Likewise, the National Guard of Nebraska and Texas engaged with the medical partners of the Czech Republic, sharing best practices and lessons learned on the management of COVID-19.

Finally, the African Partnership Explosion Response Alliance – a network that partner nations and the US Command in Africa originally set up in response to Ebola – became a valuable forum for sharing COVID explosion data. 19, to coordinate regional response and share best practices.

The Department of Defense uses the global health commitment in collaboration with allies and partners to meet common national security objectives.

At the service level, policy changes are reflecting the new emphasis on global health. In mid-2021, the Air Force Medical Service updated its strategic framework and goals.

Increasing the effectiveness of the Air Force’s global health engagement is critical to supporting national security policies, said U.S. Air Force Chief Surgeon General Lant. Robert Miller. As a strategic goal of the Air Force Medical Service, it is important that our internationally-minded aircraft execute long-term, sustainable, and medically impact-safe cooperation.

To meet this goal, International Health Specialists are operationalizing the evaluation, monitoring and evaluation of significant, long-term global health engagement investments aimed at capacity building, capacity building and enhancing partner nation interaction.

This will enable the Air Force to continuously track progress and measure the results of its global health engagement efforts across combat geographic commands and Air Force components. He will ensure that multiannual programs, such as US Air Force support for the development of a NATO Role Two Expeditionary Medical Capacity, are continuously evaluated for progress towards set objectives. Measuring these complex health investments will provide a robust insight into exploiting and expanding the use of medical safety collaboration tools.

In October, Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Paul Friedrichs addressed U.S. Air Force International Health Specialists and U.S. Navy Global Health Specialists at a landmark event for US Navy and Air Force Global Health Engagement Specialists. . He stressed their role in rethinking and expanding the way military medicine is used as a security co-operation tool to support national security.

The global health engagement career path offers an opportunity to utilize our exceptional military physicians to add to what combat commands do in support of the Department of Defense strategic objectives, Friedrichs said. It also provides an opportunity to think differently about how we use all our military medical capabilities to support our national security strategy. International Health Specialists and Global Health Specialists need to see their work through this lens as they build interaction with allies and partners and help the US navigate a multipolar world.

Restoring the Air Force Medical Service’s strategic framework to best adapt to changing global health policies provides clear direction and impetus for global health engagement leaders to support their efforts. Ongoing focus on global health and global health security will ensure that the United States and its partners are able to respond to COVID-19, other emerging infectious disease threats, and any sudden international crisis. tomorrow.