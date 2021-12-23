International
COVID-19 Ottawa: Family should be isolated for 10 days if a person has symptoms of COVID
With COVID-19 testing capacity at its border in Ottawa, the Ottawa Public Health guideline is to assume you have the Omicron variant and isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status, if you show symptoms or test positive. And everyone in your family needs to be isolated as well.
The 10-day period of isolation for the whole family begins when a family member first shows symptoms or tests positive. If, after 10 days, no one else shows symptoms or tests positive, the isolation for the family ends, but may last longer if more people get sick.
“If, in those 10 days, that the person who tested positive is isolated, no one else gets a positive test or develops symptoms, then everyone can go after 10 days,” said health medical officer Dr. Summer Etches in a. press conference Wednesday, “but, if anyone else gets sick, then it starts again.”
Etches admits this is very difficult, but isolation guidance is the safest approach to reduce the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the city as testing capacity remains strained. She said common symptoms include breathing symptoms like cough or runny nose, or other symptoms like muscle aches or fatigue.
“The symptom group directs you more in the direction of Omicron,” she said, “but it is the most protective approach. If you have one of these symptoms, then we say it could be Omicron and we are asking people to stay home and isolohuni ”.
The Omicron variant spreads more easily within families, even to vaccinated people, says Etches.
“The reason we say family is because, when it’s Omicron, we’re seeing it spread within the family and so it ‘s something we’re going to ask people to consider,” he said. “You can become contagious to COVID because someone in your home has symptoms and you do not want to pass it on to someone who is more vulnerable.”
If family members can be isolated from each other effectively, this can reduce the risk of transmission within the family, she said. The city offers a voluntary isolation center for people who do not have access to adequate shelters or can not be safely isolated in their homes.
When it comes to children, Etches urged parents of school-age children to use the quick tests they would have taken from their school during the holidays.
“A symptom, like a sore throat in a five-year-old, that would not pass the screening test to necessarily infect the whole family, but every schoolboy has five quick antigen tests. I would encourage people to “use them fast. Antigen tests if their child has symptoms that could be COVID,” Etches said in an interview with CTV News in Six.
“If it’s not Omicron, then I appreciate that people do not need to isolate themselves. So we want people to have access to testing so they understand if it’s not Omicron and move on,” she added. “I have talked to the testing partners who run the testing system and I hope that some solutions will come to increase people’s access to testing in the coming days.”
Etches said at a news conference Wednesday that the city is working with the province and other partners to increase testing capacity, including possibly getting help from third parties such as healthcare companies.
Etches says the best advice for all residents is to check Ottawa Public Health Website for the latest instructions.
