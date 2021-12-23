China Covid-19: Xi’an, city of 13 million, goes into blockade in response to group





Comprehensive restrictions, which prevent people from leaving their homes, come as the country prepares for the acceleration of the Lunar New Year journey, hastily followed by the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will begin in the capital Beijing on February 4. .

Xi’an, an ancient city internationally known as the home of 2,000-year-old sculptures of terracotta warriors, uncovered the first case related to the recent explosion at a quarantine hotel on December 9th. The virus is believed to have subsequently spread to the community through an infected hotel worker.

Officials believe the group is linked to an incoming flight from Pakistan on December 4, where at least six passengers were found to have the Delta variant. So far, there have been no reported cases of the Omicron variant in Xi’an.

Authorities moved swiftly, suspending schools and conducting massive testing throughout the city. However, cases have continued to rise. As of December 9, the city has registered a total of 206 cases. On Wednesday, authorities recorded 63 new cases broadcast locally, Xi’an’s highest daily figure this month.

As of noon Wednesday, more than 30,000 people believed to have come into contact with a confirmed case were placed in quarantine, according to the state newspaper. China Daily . That same day, the city imposed a strict blockade until further notice to all residents. Xi’an has now been designated a “controlled area”, the second highest category of blockage in China – meaning residents are barred from leaving their homes, except in emergencies such as medical emergencies. Each family is allowed to send only one designated person from home to buy groceries every two days. After the new restrictions were announced, families rushed to supermarkets to reserve supplies before the blockade took effect at midnight, according to the state tabloid. Global Times. Schools, public facilities and transportation systems are also closed, in addition to essential service providers such as hospitals and supermarkets, according to the local government. Xi’an is a level away from the highest category of “closed zone” blockage, in which residents are completely barred from leaving their homes and food items are delivered to their door. This is only the fourth time that a major Chinese city has been placed under a “controlled zone” blockade. Although previous outbreaks have seen similar limitations, they usually apply only to specific areas where infections are most prevalent – not to an entire city. The emergence of another outbreak has raised questions about the long-term sustainability of China’s ambitious “zero-Covid” policy, which aims to eliminate the virus completely within the country’s borders. Despite administering more than 2.7 billion doses of its domestically produced vaccines, authorities have struggled with a number of rapidly spreading outbreaks. The explosion in Xi’an follows one Delta-driven explosion in summer; a September outbreak in Fujian province; an October outbreak that spread to more than half the country; then some groupings in Inner Mongolia in November, which have spread to Zhejiang province in recent weeks. In the past week alone, in addition to Xi’an, cases have been reported in Henan Province, Zhejiang Province, Guangdong Province, Guangxi Autonomous Region and the cities of Beijing and Tianjin.

