Explained: What are the new guidelines of the Center for States Omicron Control?





Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday issued state-specific guidelines against the backdrop of early signs of an increase in Covid-19 cases as well as increased detection of the Omicron Disturbance Variant (VoC) in various parts. of the country. These recommendations have to do with curbing strategies and restrictions in districts that report high positive rates, including the imposition of night curfews, the strict regulation of large gatherings, the reduction of the number of marriages.

What are these guidelines? First, the health ministry has said that if a test positivity rate of 10% more is reported in the last week, or if the district reports 40% or more bed occupancy in oxygen beds or ICU beds – control measures at the district level and restrictions may be imposed. Can restrictions be imposed by district, even if districts report less than 10% positivity? Yes. The Ministry of Health has said that based on the local situation and population characteristics such as density, and given Omicron’s higher transmissibility – states can take control measures and restrictions even before these thresholds are reached. Why has the Center told states to impose strict restrictions at the district level where the positivity of cases is increasing? The Ministry of Health has specifically stated that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant. She has told states that decision-making at the county level should be very quick and focused. In addition, Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country. Therefore, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision-making and strict and immediate control actions at the local and district level are required, the health ministry told the states. What are the guidelines for control measures? It has urged states to impose night curfews, tightly regulate large gatherings, reduce the number of weddings and funerals, and limit office, industry and public transport numbers. In the case of all new Covid positive case clusters, immediate notification of Retention Zones, Buffer Zones should be made, strict perimeter control of Retention Zone should be ensured according to existing guidelines. All cluster samples should be sent to INSACOG Laboratories for Genome Sequencing without delay, the health ministry wrote. What are the other instructions? For testing and supervision, she has asked districts to conduct door-to-door checks; testing of all SARI / ILI and vulnerable / associated persons; ensuring the proper proportion of RT-PCR tests in the total number of tests performed daily; and tracking the contact of all persons with Covid positive. He also urged states to ensure strict enforcement of home insulation. This will be a very critical activity in the coming days, especially to ensure that people in solitary confinement at home do not spread the virus to others in view of its higher transmission, said the health ministry. With regard to vaccination, districts have been required to provide 100% coverage of eligible beneficiaries of the first and second doses left out expeditiously. Particular attention should be paid to those districts where the coverage of the first and second doses is less than the national average. The door-to-door vaccination campaign needs to be strengthened, the health ministry said. Newspaper | Click to get the best explanations of the day in your inbox

