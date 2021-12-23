The Durham probe cost $ 3.8 million over the past year





Expenses, detailed in documents published Wednesday by the Department of Justice, coincides with an increase in activity by Durham and his team in recent months. In November, the special prosecutor indicted Igor Danchenko, a Washington-based Russian immigrant who was an important source for the controversial Steele dossier that played a key role in the initial stages of the FBI investigation that Durham is now investigating. . Danchenko was charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI. Prior to that, Durham filed an indictment against attorney Michael Sussmann, alleging that Sussmann similarly defrauded the FBI in the early stages of its investigation. According to court documents, Sussmann allegedly falsely denied representing the National Democratic Committee or any other client at the time he reported suspicions of possible connections between computers in the Trump Tower and a Russian bank. Danchenko and Sussmann are among three people who have faced criminal charges from the Durhams investigation since he was authorized by then-Attorney General William Barr in May 2019. Barr later promoted Durham to the status of special lawyer in October 2020. Former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith received a one-year probationary period in January for changing an email in connection with a request for oversight during the Russia investigation. The appointment of a special adviser provides an additional degree of isolation from the regular DOJ apparatus. However, after the Biden administration took office, Attorney General Merrick Garland reserved the right to overturn Durhams’ key decisions. To date, Garland has said little about the level of oversight of the DOJ in Durhams’s activities, except that he says they are following the Department of Justice rules regarding special advisers. The regulations regarding special advisers are quite clear about what Mr Durham does, Garland told reporters on December 6th. I do not want to say anything beyond what is in the regulations, but we are following the regulations.

