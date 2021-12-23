International
Why these Mexican fish make waves
In the sulfur-filled ponds of the state of Tabasco in Mexico lives a small silver slip of a fish, molly sulfur. Throw a rock and you can see a swarm of them jumping: The surface of the water will explode in faint, pulsating waves, spreading through the frightening blue like milk through coffee. Every few seconds, thousands of fish will repeat a rapid diving motion to generate the wave, sometimes up to two minutes.
Why? asked biologists. What purpose can this ignition serve?
Moths are prey to a variety of winged predators, including herons, fishermen, and crickets. When the birds dive to attack, the apples ignite and rotate. Scientists in Germany, unable to visit the fish due to the coronavirus pandemic, analyzed hours of video taken during the two years of bird attacks, real and simulated by a researcher, and believe they may have deciphered the message which is transmitted by fish.
It seems to address the predators located on the shore, they report in Current Biology on Wednesday. The message says: See you. we are watching. Do not try any funny business.
Not every bird attack causes strange flare-ups, said David Bierbach, a biologist at the Leibniz Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries, and author of the new paper. Kingfishers, for example, throw cannonballs into the water and provoke mollies to sparkle almost every time. But kiskadets are delicate and only dip their beaks. They rarely give an answer.
This observation gave researchers a way to test their hypothesis that ignition could result in a change in predator behavior. They set up stations along a sulfur stream, as well as cameras to film hunting kiskades. After a bird had once crossed the water, a researcher with a slingshot caused the fish to swell, mimicking something kiskadets routinely saw when a fishing fisherman was hunting next to them. Now they can compare undisturbed hunting and restless hunting.
As the fish fluttered and boiled, kiskadets landed at nearby stations. During more than 200 hunting sessions, the researchers found that the birds waited twice as long before starting another crossing than when the water remained undisturbed. When they attacked again, they were much less successful at catching a fish than with calm waters.
Without the intervention of researchers, the birds caught a fish more than half the time. With the rubber band in play, it was less than a quarter of the time. When the researchers observed the fishermen, they saw that the more times the fish pulsated, the longer the birds waited, as if waiting for it.
This answer suggests that not only does the ignition behavior make it harder for the zero predator on a fish, but the birds also know that their efforts are more likely to be lost once the waves start.
This is an intriguing observation because if the fish just tried to escape from the predators, they could dive deeper and stay down longer. Although the low-oxygen environment of a sulfur pool means they can not stand indefinitely, they are perfectly capable of longer stays down, said Dr. Bierbach.
They can stay up to two or three minutes underwater, he said. But they do not. They come to the surface quickly and repeat their dives, very synchronous, very rhythmic.
Synchronized behavior, like in flocks of fireworks glittering in unison or flocks of birds moving together in a carefully separated pattern across the sky, has long fascinated scientists and anyone else lucky enough to have seen it. But so far, it has been difficult to determine exactly what creatures benefit from it and why it may have evolved.
Mollies sulfur seems to be one of the rare cases where the benefits of a synchronized behavior can be excited.
Birds learn to avoid these flocks of wavy fish afterwards because the chance of getting a fish is lower if the shaking is happening and the fish are not eaten, which is a favorable situation, said Dr. Bierbach. Thus a signal can evolve, if both the sender and the receiver have a benefit from it.
Much remains to be learned in Tabascos Sulfur Pools.
At the moment we are just looking down on what is happening, said Dr Bierbach. And now we want to go under the surface of the water, with underwater cameras.
Researchers hope to find out how the first fish that dive are able to signal to others and whether their dives vary depending on the type of disturbance.
We need to go underwater to see this, he said.
