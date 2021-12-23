US delays intelligence center targeting foreign influence

WASHINGTON (AP) As Russia worked to overthrow the U.S. election and sow discord among Americans, Congress directed the creation of an intelligence center to lead efforts to stop foreign interference. But two years later, that center is still not close to opening.

Experts and intelligence officials generally agree that the proposed Center for Malignant Foreign Influence is a good idea. The U.S. has lacked a cohesive strategy to combat impact operations, they say, with insufficient coordination between national security agencies. Opponents who tried to interfere in the last two presidential elections continue to bombard Americans with misinformation and conspiracy theories at a time of danger to democracy in the US and around the world.

But the intelligence community and Congress remain divided over the center’s mission, budget and size, according to current and former officials. As special efforts to combat the intrusions continue, a person identified this year as the potential director has since been assigned elsewhere and the center is unlikely to open soon.

It’s really just a gift to Russia and China and others who clearly aim not only for the midterm elections, but also for ongoing campaigns to destabilize American society, said David Salvo, deputy director of the Alliance for the Security of Democracy and a senior colleague. in the German Marshall Fund.

The country’s top intelligence official had defended the center before taking office. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines last year co-chaired a working group of the German Marshall Fund that supported him. In a statement, spokeswoman Nicole de Haay said the director’s office “is focused on establishing a center to facilitate and integrate the efforts of the Intelligence Communities to address foreign malicious influence.”

But some lawmakers are concerned about further expanding the mission of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The ODNI was initially envisioned as a small coordinating body to address intelligence exchange failures that preceded the 9/11 attacks. It has some centers that critics say are well-intentioned attempts to solve problems, but that end up causing unnecessary duplication.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner said that while he supported the center, there were legitimate questions about how big such an organization should be and even where it would fit “with the government’s existing efforts to combat foreign interference.” .

“We want to make sure this center increases those efforts rather than doubling or destroying them into unnecessary bureaucracy,” the Virginia Democrat said in a statement. I have no real doubt that we will eventually stay at the center in the relatively near future, but we need to be sure we will do it right.

It is unclear who would run the center. Separately, there is also a vacancy for a new executive of election threats after the previous executive, Shelby Pierson, ended his term and returned to another intelligence post. Pierson had been in the spotlight last year after giving lawmakers a closed-door conference on Russia’s efforts to intervene in the 2020 election in favor of former President Donald Trump. This angered Trump, who rebuked the then director of national intelligence and later replaced him. Trump has promoted election lies and pushed Republicans to follow his lead.

Democracy experts have long warned that what the government refers to as malicious influence is a threat to national security. Social media has helped disinformation become a free and powerful tactic for opponents, who can push fake or altered stories, videos and images and reinforce the lies already circulating among Americans to promote their interests and create chaos.

The United States and other Western authorities have accused Russia of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines, stealing data from local and state election servers, and falsifying false stories aimed at exploiting divisions over race and civil rights. . Intelligence agencies have revealed that Russia has used influence operations to intervene in the 2016 presidential election in favor of the Trump campaign and has conducted operations in favor of Trump in 2020.

The U.S. estimated that China ultimately did not intervene in the 2020 election, but Beijing has been accused of promoting false theories about the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to shake up businesses and all levels of government. Iran has been accused of sponsoring emails intended to intimidate pro-democracy voters into backing Trump.

Experts say the new center could warn Americans of interference and produce better information for policymakers. While the FBI, National Security Agency, and several other government agencies have long worked on foreign intervention, we are not organized in a way where we are building a coherent picture of the threat, said Jessica Brandt, a foreign intervention expert, and misinformation in Brookings. Institution.

But there are risks in the intelligence community to increase its monitoring of what Americans see and read. The FBI and NSA have been charged with illegal espionage against Americans. This story contributes to the distrust of many Americans toward the intelligence community, as does Trump’s attacks on intelligence professionals and what he has ridiculed as a profound state.

Opponents point out that the US also has a history of covert interventions in other countries and has helped overthrow governments deemed anti-American. A Kremlin-backed column published by RT.com claimed that the proposed center was only official cover for US intelligence intervention in domestic politics.

The intelligence community also risks being seen as political or violating First Amendment rights if it takes the same untruths spread by Americans and labels them as foreign interference when they are spread by an adversary.

The center will have to understand this great challenge to convey the threats to American elections, to American democracy, at a time when there seem to be two completely different realities, said Salvo of the German Marshall Fund.

Congress authorized the center in late 2019 and directed ODNI to establish it. Some people working on intelligence matters at the time, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe confidential discussions, say they were unaware of any attempt by Trump’s White House to stop the center. Instead, the management within ODNI did not agree on how to structure the new center or whether it should be a virtual center ”without an office.

According to one man, William Evanina, the former head of the ODNI counterintelligence center, offered to take over the center of malicious influence, but the office ultimately did not choose that option. Evanina declined to comment.

After President Joe Biden took office, the ODNI presented a plan for a small center with several dozen staff members on the intelligence and division committees in the House of Representatives and Senate. But even though Congress demanded the establishment of the center, top lawmakers from both parties have expressed concerns about the plan.

A proposal to fund the center this summer failed and is unlikely to be completed while the government is operating with temporary funding. The center can now be included if a full spending plan is approved in early 2022.

Suzanne Spaulding, an electoral security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, called on the U.S. government to act quickly.

Time is not on our side, Spaulding said. Misinformation is a threat to national security and must be addressed with the urgency posed by a threat to national security.