A Moscow court will consider closing a key center of Russia’s main memorial rights group on Thursday, at the end of a year marked by a major crackdown on civil society.

The decision could lead to the closure of the veterans’ organization.

The Memorial Human Rights Center, which campaigns for the rights of political prisoners and other disadvantaged groups, is accused of violating Russian law on “foreign agents” and justifying terrorism.

A symbol of post-Soviet democratization, its fate will be decided in the last days of 2021, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Next week, Russia’s Supreme Court will rule on the liquidation of the group’s main arm, Memorial International, as Russians prepare to begin the 10-day state holiday.

The lawsuits close a year after authorities launched an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition and independent media, arresting Kremlin top critic Alexei Navalny in February and banning his organizations.

The movement against the Memorial has led to a major protest within Russia and from the West, with which tensions have risen over former Soviet Ukraine.

While Memorial has faced pressure for years, the move to shut down its organizations would have been unimaginable a few years ago.

Implications for all Russian NGOs

Prosecutors accuse the Center for Human Rights of violating Russian laws on foreign agents and terrorism.

They say the group has not used the “foreign agent” label in all of their publications, as required by law.

The group regularly publishes lists of people it says are political prisoners, including banned figures like Navalny and members of religious minorities such as Jehovah’s Witnesses.

In October, the organization said there were at least 420 political prisoners in Russia, noting that their number had risen sharply this year.

In addition to political prisoners, the center also campaigns for groups facing pressure from authorities such as immigrants and members of the LGBT community.

An earlier hearing on the closure of the center was held at the end of last month behind closed doors.

Activists urged President Vladimir Putin to intervene, but earlier this month he told his human rights council that Memorial had defended on behalf of “terrorist and extremist organizations.”

In a message on its Telegram channel ahead of Thursday’s hearing, the center called for the trial to be “open to the public and the press”.

He also warned that “the possible liquidation of the Memorial will have an impact on a large number of regional and national NGOs.”

A ‘friend of the people’

Memorial coordinates the work of dozens of organizations across Russia.

The two living winners of Russia’s Nobel Peace Prize – the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and the editor of the Novaya Gazette Dmitry Muratov – have urged prosecutors to drop their claims.

“The memorial is not an ‘enemy of the people,'” Muratov said in his speech on receiving the Nobel Prize in Oslo this month. “Memorial is a friend of the people.”

In another case next week, a court in the northern city of Petrozavodsk will give its verdict on Memorial employee Yury Dmitriev, a historian the organization says has been targeted for his work exposing the horrors of the Soviet era.

Sentenced last year to 13 years in prison for what his supporters say were fabricated allegations of child sex, he faces two additional years in prison.

The memorial was founded in 1989 and its first chairman was the Soviet dissident, Nobel Prize winner Andrei Sakharov.

She has created a large archive of Soviet-era crimes and has campaigned tirelessly for human rights in Russia.

(AFP)