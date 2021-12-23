Ontario hospital workers exposed to COVID-19 do not need to be isolated if asymptomatic, test negative

Ontario hospital staff exposed to someone with COVID-19 do not need to stay home from work if they continue to test negative for the virus every day, according to a government policy designed to protect staff levels as cases increase due to of the highly adhesive Omicron variant.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott said hospital staff who have been in contact with a positive case should do a PCR test as soon as possible and repeat the test on the seventh day.

They also need to do rapid antigen tests every day for 10 days, and can only work if they remain asymptomatic and if all tests come back negative, Alexandra Hilkene said on Wednesday.

Those with a family member who test positive for the virus should immediately have a PCR test and repeat it on days seven and 14 or 15, she said. They should also have a rapid test daily while exposure to a COVID-positive family member is ongoing, and for 10 days thereafter.

“Any staff member who is in high-risk contact who develops symptoms should be isolated at home until they receive a negative PCR test and their symptoms improve,” she said.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s health chief medical officer, said Tuesday that there would be a “20 to 30 percent risk of absenteeism” due to exposure to COVID-19 if, like other workers, the asymptomatic hospital staff that is in close contact with COVID-19 Patients must stay home from work.

He said this is in line with flu season.

Moore also said some of the province’s rapid tests should be reserved for health care workers to make sure they can continue to work in the event of an exposure.

Prime Minister Doug Ford has warned that Omicron threatens to over-tax the healthcare system, as thousands of people test positive for the virus every day.

The province reported 4,383 diagnoses Wednesday and nine new virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 918 of the cases are in people who have not been fully vaccinated and 222 are in people whose vaccination status is unknown.

Elliott said 420 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, including 311 who have not been fully vaccinated or whose status is unknown. Provincial data showed that 168 people are in intensive care because of COVID-19, including 132 who have not been fully vaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown.

Health units to change testing, contact tracking approach

Meanwhile, some public health units said they would change their approach to COVID-19 testing and contact tracking due to increasing cases.

The public health units for Middlesex-London and Hastings Prince Edward, which covers the Belleville area, Ont., Said they were behind in notifying people that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

“If you develop respiratory symptoms, consider your illness as COVID-19, even without a positive test result,” the Middlesex-London Health Unit said on Twitter on Wednesday.

He said there were 300 people in the region who tested positive for the virus but had not yet been contacted by public health officials.

Those who have symptoms of COVID-19 should be isolated immediately and told their close contacts to do the same, the health unit said.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, meanwhile, said it had shifted its efforts to administering reinforcing strokes instead of tracking contact.

“It will not always be possible for public health representatives to contact individuals who test positive within 48 hours,” the health unit said on its website. “All individuals seeking testing should monitor their test results online to get their results as soon as possible.”

The Niagara Region Public Health also said it was beginning to shift resources from tracking contacts to delivering boosting doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which it said could “better rally” the Omicron wave.

The increase in the number of cases is making it difficult for people to access the test in a timely manner, which in turn is delaying the identification of cases for follow-up, the health unit said.

At the same time, Omicron has shortened the time between exposure and making the adhesive, making it less likely that health officials would intervene early enough to break the transmission chains, he said.