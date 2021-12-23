Manitoba Government Announces Flexible Compensation Plan for COVID-19 Affected Businesses – Winnipeg

Manitoba businesses abducted by severe disruption caused by COVID-19 capacity limits are promised a flexible financing plan by the provincial government.

The Sector Support Program aims to reduce the financial shock given to the latest public health orders for businesses that need it most, the province says.

According to Economic Development and Labor Minister Jon Reyes and Finance Minister Scott Fielding, the program has a $ 22 million budget that will help approximately 1,800 businesses.

“As a former small business owner, I understand the challenges businesses face and that is why our government is eager and committed to helping Manitoba businesses stay open,” Reyes said during a press conference Wednesday.

















4:29

Owner of King’s Head for restaurant restrictions in Manitoba





Owner of King’s Head for restaurant restrictions in Manitoba



Those who qualify for restaurants, hotels and bars that make dinner, gyms, recreational facilities, cinemas, half-capacity showrooms and museums can apply for the grant.

The story goes down the ad

Payment will be calculated based on the total number of employees.

Starting at $ 3,000 for one to nine employees, an upper limit of $ 12,000 will be given to any business that has more than 50 staff members.

Trends COVID-19: Quebec tightens restrictions on Boxing Day, 9,000 new cases expected Thursday

Canada extends $ 300 per week benefit for COVID-19 as Omicron pushes new restrictions

The application period will be open until the end of January.

Read more: Restaurants in Manitoba are preparing for the impact of the new COVID-19 rules during the holidays

Manitoba Chamber of Commerce President Chuck Davidson expressed his support for the program, praising its suitability and the speed with which it is being implemented.

“One, he’s fast. So it’s timely in terms of, you know, being able to provide that support to businesses. Second, it is easy for them to apply for it. “Three, because it’s scalable, it’s not necessarily a size that fits everyone,” Davidson said in an interview Wednesday morning.

“I think it’s important, that not all businesses are necessarily treated equally, but they are all available for the substantial dollars they can get.”

Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont said the promised amount is not enough.

“At least that support must be doubled. “It’s the fourth wave of the pandemic and PCs are still trying to use a water pistol to put out a forest fire,” Lamont said in a press release.

The story goes down the ad

“If the Manitoba government does not get real help for businesses and workers in need, not just employees, we will see devastation in all of Manitoba’s small businesses. He will return to recovery years later. “

Read more: COVID-19 Capacity Constraints, Rallies Go Into Manitoba

King’s Head Pub owner Chris Graves has mixed feelings about the Sector Support Program.

“Well, it’s like I always said, every little penny helps us. There is no doubt about it. “Anything can help us move forward,” Graves said in an interview.

“What happens with something like this is that it is based only on the number of employees. So it has nothing to do with losing business or in terms of profit or what you are losing that way.

“And there is also no deadline for it. Is it a one-time payment, for example, the next two weeks, or is it monthly, or is it three months? “We are not really sure what that is.”

More information about eligibility criteria and how to apply can be found at Manitoba government support for COVID-19 for the business site in the following days.

with dossier from The Canadian Press

View link »

<br />

