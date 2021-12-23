Are Christians in Israel and the Middle East Threatened?





With Christmas approaching, the churches of Jerusalem have united around a new campaign to maintain the Christian presence in the Holy Land. Last week, they launched a website titled Protection of Christians in the Holy Land. Included on the website is the statement that has also been published by the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, along with other local churches. Issued by the Council of Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem, Statement on the current threat to the Christian presence in the Holy Land says that, since 2012, there have been countless attacks on priests, clergy and churches, as well as vandalism and desecration of holy sites. He also says that local Christians who are trying to worship and make their daily lives face constant threats. These tactics are being used by radical groups in a systematic attempt to drive the Christian community out of Jerusalem and other parts of the Holy Land, the statement argues. While acknowledging the Israeli government’s commitment to the country’s Christian community, the authors of the statement blame local politicians, officials and law enforcement agencies for failing to curb the activities of radical groups. Israeli officials have categorically denied the allegations. On Twitter, Lior Haiat, spokesman for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, The accusations that appear in the statement of the Church leaders are baseless and distort the reality of the Christian community in Israel. The statement is making a fuss in the religious world. Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Rev. Fr. Justin Welby, went on Twitter to call it unprecedented and a heartfelt cry. Monsignor Welby also co-authored an article with the Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem, Most Reverend Hosam E. Naoum, which took place in Sunday Times. He describes the pressures under Palestinian Christians that have led to a community exodus, something they called a real-time historical tragedy. Most Rev. Welby and Naoum also provided examples of recent attacks on Christian institutions in Jerusalem: The Romanian Orthodox Monastery in Jerusalem was vandalized during Lent in March this year, the fourth attack on that shrine in a single month. During the Advent last December, someone lit a fire in the Church of All Nations in the Garden of Gethsemane, the place where Jesus prayed the night before he was crucified, they write. Both called on governments and authorities in the region to take action. Similarly, the statement by Jerusalem’s Christian leaders concluded with a recommendation that the authorities take action not only to protect the local Christian population but also to uphold the rule of law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/faith/2021/12/22/22850581/jerusalem-churches-unite-to-preserve-one-of-the-worlds-oldest-christian-communities-israel-welby The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

