Navy Air and International Space Moves Headquarters to Norman | tidings





Aerospace & Marine International, an international company with 30 years of shipping shipping and offshore meteorological and oceanographic services, announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from San Jose, California to Norman, Oklahoma this week. Aerospace & Marine provides global 24-hour weather forecasting services for the marine industry. Their meteorologists use global data to lower customer costs and increase their operational efficiency, particularly in road optimization, according to a news release Tuesday. In Norman, the company operates from a small office space on Main Street. It has quadrupled in size since opening in 2018, chief operating officer Joe Shonka said in the announcement. CEO George Carlsgaard in the announcement said the University of Oklahoma School of Meteorology, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and a National Weather Service office all located in Norman are all in motion. Heather OMalley, Marine Operations Director for AMI, said California is becoming increasingly difficult to operate a business because of rising costs. Norman was elected over Colorado Springs, which also has an Aerospace & Marine office, after speaking with their healthcare broker and speaking with the Norman Economic Development Coalition, OMalley said in the announcement. Minimum jobs will shift to Norman, at least for the foreseeable future, but based on their current growth rate I expect them to pursue more, Lawrence McKinney, CEO of the Norman Economic Development Coalition, said in the announcement. However, it expands our group of weather and radar companies and ensures that we keep the 18 existing AMI jobs that are currently here. Further, this allows AMI to focus strategically and competitively on their future plans, with Norman as their hub. Mayor Breea Clark in the announcement said Aerospace & Marine and Norman share the company’s core values ​​for integrity, community and growth. She said she believes the city will be hospitable, inclusive and supportive of business. Cleveland County Commission Chairman Darry Stacy praised the relocation to release. Companies like AMI, which create primary jobs, especially headquarters are the economic drivers of cities and counties, with significant multiplier effects, Stacy said in the announcement. We look forward to working with them to ensure a successful, profitable and growing corporate presence here. McKinney said this is a big symbolic victory for Norman and Cleveland County. Learn more about Norman’s growth, achievements and trends in www.selectnorman.com. Jeff Elkins covers business, lifestyle and community stories for The Transcript. Contact him at [email protected] or at @JeffElkins12 on Twitter.

