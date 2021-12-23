Pittsburgh International Airport prepares for holiday travelers – News, sports, weather, traffic and Pittsburgh’s best





Seven Springs Snow Report: December 23, 2021Seven Springs Snow Report: December 23, 2021 4 minutes ago

Nemacolin ResortsIf you’re in the holiday spirit, Mikey Hood has the place for you! 8 minutes ago

The best new restaurants for 2022Pittsburgh’s food writer Hal B. Klein unveils the best new restaurants for 2022. 15 minutes ago

Chat live in Pittsburgh Today: 23 December 2021Mikey Hood and Celina Pompeani from Pittsburgh Today Live follow all the latest events and watch in advance what will happen on the show. 23 minutes ago

Ireland’s contract night’s sports call: 22 December 2021 (Pt. 3)KDKA Josh Taylor and 93.7 The Fan Chris Mueller discuss the day’s sports topics. 2 hours ago

Ireland’s night sports contract call: 22 December 2021 (Pt. 2)KDKA Josh Taylor and 93.7 The Fan Chris Mueller discuss the day’s sports topics. 2 hours ago

Ireland’s night sports contract call: 22 December 2021 (Pt. 1)KDKA Josh Taylor and 93.7 The Fan Chris Mueller discuss the day’s sports topics. 2 hours ago

A woman is required to stab a manKiski police are searching for Amy Helper after she allegedly stabbed a man during a home brawl in North Apollo Borough. 3 hours ago

Pittsburgh police are searching for the missing Gary KovachGary Kovach has not been seen since November. 3 hours ago

Vacation travel is expected to increaseEven in the face of a new COVID variant, Americans are expected to travel more this holiday season. KDKA Bryant Reed has the story. 3 hours ago

Some displaced after the fire in the apartmentNearly 50 people have been left homeless after a fire broke out in the Thomas Campbell apartments in South Strabane Township early Thursday morning. 3 hours ago

Morning forecast of KDKA-TV (23/12)Stay on top of the local weather with the forecast of meteorologist Mary Jone! 4 hours ago

Home tests for COVID-19 with high demandsThe Biden administration recently announced that they have purchased half a billion home tests for COVID-19 and they will be available in January. 5 hours ago

The jury acquits the man of shooting in the parking lotA man was acquitted of all charges after shooting a man in the parking lot of a Long John Silvers. 7 hours ago

Pennsylvania among the worst roads in the USA study by Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania in the top 20 worst roads in the United States. 7 hours ago

KDKA-TV night forecast (12/22)Stay on top of the local weather with forecast by meteorologist Ray Petelins! 10 hours ago

The student who is suspected of posting a threat on TikTok is arrestedA Seneca Valley student was arrested after allegedly posting a threat on social media. 11 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Public Schools Board votes to raise property taxesTaxes are rising in Pittsburgh. 11 hours ago

2 Arrested in the Allegheny County Elder Abuse CaseTwo people have been arrested for abusing seniors in Forward Township. 11 hours ago

Police are investigating the incident outside Nordstrom at Ross Park MallPolice are investigating an incident outside Nordstrom at Ross Park Mall on Wednesday. 11 hours ago

KDKA News PM Update: December 22, 2021KDKA News PM Update: December 22, 2021 13 hours ago

Financial Planning Firm Restores With Holiday HolidayKDKA’s Royce Jones has the latest. 14 hours ago

Pittsburgh-elect mayor Ed Gainey tested negative for COVID-19Pittsburgh President-elect Ed Gainey said his COVID-19 test was a false positive. 14 hours ago

Pirates hire Caitlyn Callahan, first female uniformed coach in franchise historyThe Pittsburgh Pirates will now have the first female uniformed coach in the history of their franchise. 14 hours ago

