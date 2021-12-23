Global market for intravenous infusion pumps (2021 to 2027)

DUBLIN, December 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The “Global market for intravenous infusion pumps by type, by application, by end user, by regional opinion, industry analysis report and forecast, 2021 – 2027” the report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s Oferta e.

The global market size of the intravenous infusion pump is expected to reach $ 8.2 billion by 2027, growing with a market growth of 8.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

An intravenous infusion pump refers to a medical device, which is used to inject medications and nutrients into a patient’s body. These pumps are generally seen in a medical facility because they are mainly used for delivering medications in predetermined doses to each patient. The growing geriatric population and the growing incidence of chronic diseases across the globe are among the main driving factors of the intravenous infusion pump.

Moreover, the high adoption of portable infusion pumps to reduce hospital costs is also expected to support market growth. However, patient safety risks and treatment errors related to infusion pumps are estimated to hinder market growth. There are many companies that are investing more and more in the advancement of infusion pump technology, which is expected to open up new growth opportunities for the intravenous infusion pump market.

The increasing prevalence of patients with cancer, chronic pain and diabetes is one of the main factors driving the demand for intravenous infusion pumps. This is because these pumps are generally used to deliver pharmaceutical drugs during the treatment of such diseases. There is an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders across the globe due to increasing population aging and changing social behavior, which may result in the gradual increase of these widespread and costly long-term medical conditions.

In addition, infusion pumps are used to deliver measured doses of nutrients or drugs to a patient’s body, such as painkillers, chemotherapy drugs, insulin, antibiotics, or other hormones. According to the WHO, the prevalence of chronic diseases is estimated to increase by 57% by 2020. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to boost the market growth of intravenous infusion pumps.

Impact analysis of COVID-19

The world has experienced many problems and disruptions due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. Various restrictions such as blocking, travel ban, temporary ban on production units, ban on public gatherings, social distance, ban on import and export and many others have negatively affected various business sectors. However, the healthcare sector has witnessed an increase in demand for various equipment to provide better medical treatment to patients.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increasing demand for intravenous infusion pumps and other related systems because most hospitalized patients, especially those in the ICU, are given medications through intravenous infusion pumps due to their ability to provide accurate doses automatically on fixed. times. In cases where patients require acute care, these intravenous infusion pumps help provide a range of medications such as vasopressors, antithrombotic drugs, opioids, insulin, neuromuscular blocking agents, anesthetic agents, and antiarrhythmic agents, some of which are needed for COID patients. .

Market growth factors:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

With increasing urbanization and modernization, people have rooted for various changes in their eating habits and living standards. The inclusion of various toxic food habits and lifestyles has resulted in the spread of several diseases. One of the main factors driving the growth of the intravenous infusion pump market is the increasing spread of various chronic diseases.

Growing demand for outpatient infusion pumps, home care configuration

Infusion pumps like implant pumps, outpatient chemotherapy pumps and insulin pumps are very useful in treating various diseases like cancer and diabetes in organizing home care. Ambulatory infusion pumps are very convenient or portable. These infusion pumps help deliver fluids such as medicines, nutrients and antibiotics to the patient’s body precisely in a controlled environment.

Market constraint factor:

Increasing the number of cases of withdrawal of a product

Infusion pumps are used to dispense various essential fluids, such as high-risk medications and nutrients, into the patient’s body. Any kind of error in the operation of these systems can result in very serious injuries to patients and can even result in the death of the patient. According to the Institute of Medicine (USA), almost 1.5 million patients a year testify to treatment errors that cost 8750 USD for possible adverse drug events (PADE). The withdrawal rate of infusion pumps is the highest among all medical devices.

Enter Outlook

Based on the type, the market is segmented into Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps and Patient Controlled Analgesia Infusion Pumps. The volumetric infusion pump market dominated the global market for intravenous infusion pumps by type in 2020. Developing countries are witnessing improvements in socio-economic conditions, which is expected to stimulate demand and increase the volume infusion pump segment. The market for syringe infusion pumps is expected to show a CAGR of 8.4% over (2021 – 2027).

Outlook application

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Oncology, Parenteral Nutrition, Analgesia / Pain Management and others. Based on the application, the oncology segment emerged as the main market segment in 2020. The trend is likely to unfold even during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, as these pumps are widely used to administer drugs in the treatment of these diseases.

End-user Outlook

Based on the End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Home Health Care and more. Based on the end user, the segment of hospitals and clinics gained the maximum share of market revenues in 2020 and is expected to maintain a similar position during the forecast period. Factors such as the high availability of intelligent and ultra-modern intravenous infusion pumps in hospitals, the rapid rate of chronic diseases and rising healthcare spending are responsible for the growth of this segment.

Regional Perspective

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. of Asia Pacific the region is projected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the growing burden of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, the high number of surgical procedures performed, the growing adoption of advanced medical equipment and the regional presence of key global players. All of these aspects are projected to open up new growth prospects for the regional market of intravenous infusion pumps during the forecast period.

The market research report covers the analysis of key market actors. Leading companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Smiths Group PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Micrel Medical Devices SA.

Main topics covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope and Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 The main factors influencing the market

2.2.1 Market leaders

2.2.2 Market Restrictions

Chapter 3. Global market for intravenous infusion pumps by type

3.1 Global infusion volume pump market by region

3.2 Global market for syringe infusion pumps by region

3.3 Global market for patient-controlled analgesia infusion pumps by region

Chapter 4. Global market for intravenous infusion pumps by application

4.1 Global Oncology Market by Regions

4.2 Global parenteral nutrition market by region

4.3 Global analgesia / pain management market by region

4.4 Global market for other applications by region

Chapter 5. Global market of end-user infusion pumps

5.1 Global market of hospitals and clinics by region

5.2 Global home healthcare market by region

5.3 Global market of others by region

Chapter 6. Global market for intravenous infusion pumps by region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.1 Company Summary

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research and Development Expenditures

7.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research and Development Expenditures

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Cooperations and Agreements:

7.3 Medtronic PLC

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research and Development Expenditures

7.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research and Development Expenditures

7.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research and Development Expenditures

7.6 Baxter International, Inc.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research and Development Expenditures

7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.5.1 Partnerships, Cooperations and Agreements:

7.6.5.2 Acquisitions and mergers:

7.7 Terumo Corporation

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Segmental analysis

7.8 Smiths Group PLC

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.8.4 Research and Development Expenditures

7.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.5.1 Partnerships, Cooperations and Agreements:

7.9 Boston Science Corporation

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.9.4 Research and Development Expenditures

7.10. Micrel Medical Devices SA

7.10.1 Company Summary

7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.10.2.1 Partnerships, Cooperations and Agreements:

