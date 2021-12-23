An Oregon diversity celebration debuts at Portland International Airport

At first glance, the latest mural by artist Eugene Liza Mana Burns is a bright and colorful panorama depicting various Oregon landscapes.

However, the work, titled Celebrate Oregon! actually contains images of 127 seemingly random objects: a bottle of wine, a Chinook salmon, a comic book, the Siuslaw Bridge all on display at the Portland International Airports Concourse B, near the gates of Alaska Airlines

Individually, the objects described in the mural may seem insignificant. But take a step back and you will realize that each of them represents a part of Oregon history.

In the lower left corner is a beer mug, a sign of Oregon’s reputation as at the forefront of the craft beer industry.

Move your eyes to the right and you can find the books The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula Le Guin and Only What We Could Carry by Lawson Fusao Inada, two of Oregon’s most prominent writers.

Suddenly, the message of the murals becomes clear: Oregon is not a homogeneous country.

Like its diverse geography, the state is a collection of different people and customs that come together to form a giant cultural mosaic.

You think culture is opera and ballet, but it’s everything. Its history, its language, its dance, its food, its indigenous culture, said Burns, the creator of the murals.

“Celebrate Oregon!” mural on display at Portland International Airport. Steven Tonthat / OPB

While working on the project, Burns said, she learned a lot about aspects of Oregon history that she was unaware of growing up.

I did not know who York was, which is a shame to say, Burns said, referring to the African-American man who was an integral part of Lewis and Clarks expedition. So we have to include it. I did not know about the city of Vanport. So I learned a lot about the history of Oregon.

Vanport was the second largest city in the states in the 1940s, before disappearing completely after a catastrophic flood in 1948.

Burns said the most challenging part of the project was to make sure it covered all aspects of Oregon’s history and culture.

She admitted that being a 32-year-old white woman meant that her worldview was essentially limited. So she contacted various community leaders to find out what she might be missing or doing wrong. I said, I would like to work with people from the community to say, okay, what symbols are we missing?

Burns worked with volunteer cultural content experts such as Chuck Sams III, a board member of the Oregon Cultural Trust, and deputy executive director of the Confederate Indian Reservation Tribes Umatilla. Sams was recently appointed head of the National Park Service.

He was helping to select indigenous symbols and set up the Native American movement. So we looked for that symbol and included that symbol, Burns said.

She has also worked with Linda Castillo, Manager of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion at the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization.

It came out with hummingbird and a sunflower, which are two symbols I did not know had cultural significance for Hispanic Oregonians, Burns said.

The hummingbird, she discovered, is valued for its almost magical qualities and is an important symbol for Mexican and indigenous communities.

Sunflower has been used in Hispanic culture as an ornament, a food source, and as medicine.

Through those conversations, as well as many others, Burns selected the 127 elements that represented a part of Oregon culture that, when viewed as a whole, make up the entire state.

Viewers can scan a specific QR code with their phone that will lead to one interactive key to help decipher the meanings of symbols.

The mural is the result of an 18-month project by Burns and the Oregon Cultural Trust to commemorate the Trust’s 20th anniversary.

Liza Burns paints her mural, “Celebrate Oregon!” Athena Delene / Courtesy

Oregon Cultural Trust was established in 2001 by the Oregon state legislature and funds numerous arts and cultural projects throughout the state. According to the Trust’s communications manager, Carrie Kikel, the fund has raised more than $ 74 million for arts and culture programs.

The trust is partly funded through a cultural tax credit, where a private donor will receive a tax credit for the donation of trust and any of the 1,500 cultural organizations across the state.

In building trust, the Legislature told the Oregonians: We will fund culture with state dollars, but only if the Oregonians tell us that it matters to them, Kikel said.

In 2020, the Oregon Cultural Trust attempted to renovate the artwork for their personalized license plate, which was created to promote cultural tax lending.

We wanted to create a design that truly reflected all of Oregon culture and all of the diversity of Oregon culture, and that was a really high goal. How do you reflect all of Oregon’s different cultures in that small space? said Kikel.

After an extensive research process, Faith unanimously chose Liza Burns, in part because of her artist statement.

She decided you should start with this country, because if not for this country, there would be no culture, no people, no Oregon spirit, Kikel said. So how do you represent so many different cultures? You give each of them a small piece of real estate.

After seeing Burns’s design, trust officials felt that her vision deserved a much larger and more public platform.

So Burns turned her small license plate image into four large 16-foot murals that were installed at airports in Eugene, Medford, Redmond and Portland.

Having murals at airports was really about how the artwork could serve as an entrance and really communicate who we are as a people and what we value, Kikel said.

The design of this public art project opened Burns eyes to the richness of culture in her state. After all, she hopes people take the time to pay attention to the small details in her mural.

I really encourage people to use the QR code and learn about some of those symbols. I guarantee you will find something you did not know about Oregon, or a part that you thought you knew, but can learn more about.