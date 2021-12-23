Why volunteering means so much to this international student

It’s winter break, but in her room, 21-year-old international student Joanne Svre is working on a survey she conducted about the food environment on the UPEI campus.

The survey includes questions about food on campus, such as student shopping habits and whether they think the university supports their health and well-being.

It is part of its volunteer work for Meal Exchange, a national charity that advocates for the food security of students in colleges and universities. Svreis student charity ambassador at UPEI. She also meets almost every month with ambassadors from other post-secondary institutions across Canada.

“We have meetings across the network to discuss what other universities have done and how we can work together,” she said. “One of the goals would be to have the same thing [food] policies across Canadian universities. “

Svre, a student in the Food and Nutrition program, came to the island in 2019 from the East African country of Mauritius. She thinks the food environment on the UPEI campus could be healthier.

‘Highly processed foods’

“We have maybe four or five or maybe more shops and vending machines across campus where there are mostly highly processed or high sodium foods, high sugars for example, chips, burgers, chicken wings,” she said. .

Svre, second from the right, cooked for the homeless during her volunteer trip to Prague. (Submitted by Joanne Svre)

This is just one of the many volunteer positions she holds.

She is a representative of the UPEI of Canadian Dietitians, co-president of the UPEI Association of Applied Humanities and secretary of the UPEI Rotaract Club. Furthermore, she works part-time as a teacher at the UPEI Writing Center.

Her passion for volunteering stems from a volunteer trip overseas in 2017, where she joined high school students from other countries to help people living on the streets in Prague.

She prepared and served them food. She talked to them and learned about their lives. And she can not forget the moment when she met people who lived in cardboard boxes under a bridge.

“He opened our eyes to the things that are happening and how we could help others,” she said.

“Many people have privileges and we tend to forget those who do not have them, or those who have challenges in life.”

I am grateful for where I am now and want to help others who do not necessarily have this privilege or help, wherever I can. Joanne Svre

This is one of the reasons why Svre is volunteering at UPEI. In addition to building her network, she considers it a privilege to study abroad in Canada and wants to return to the community here.

“I am grateful for the place I am in now and I want to help others who do not necessarily have this privilege or this help, wherever I can.”

Volunteering also brings a lot of fun, she said, citing many activities she has helped organize on campus, such as pumpkin carving, cooking activities, and tree decoration events.

“It was nice to see how willing the students were to come to these events even though it was night or if it was during the review period,” she said.

“Those who are organizing together with me, my peers, feel very good about volunteering our time in organizing these events when we see how interested the students are.”

School comes first

It can be hard to cheat on being a full-time student, volunteering, and working part-time, so managing and planning time is important. But Svre says he always puts school first,

“I prioritize university, then shape my days and weeks around the deadlines of my assignments, intermediate deadlines and exams.”

Back in her room, Svre is analyzing data from her survey to prepare for next month’s meeting with other Meal Exchange student ambassadors. She has received 165 responses so far and is addressing more students.

She hopes the volunteer work she is doing with other student ambassadors will make a difference.

“Many universities do not have food policies. But if we work together, we also see that there is a possibility that we will make a difference here at UPEI, then maybe this will be a kind of domino effect where all universities will follow the same ide. “