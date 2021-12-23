TillerVerz will be made public through the merger with SeaChange





Digital advertising firm SeaChange International and artificial intelligence platform (AI) powered by artificial intelligence (AI) Triller Hold Co. announced on Wednesday (December 22nd) Press release that they have agreed to merge and their combined company will have an estimate of about $ 5 billion. When the deal is finalized, SeaChange, a publicly traded company, will change its name to TillerVerz Corp. and will update its Nasdaq symbol from SEAC to ILLR, the announcement said. The TillerVerz combination has been approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to become official in the first quarter of 2022. CEO of TrillverVerz Mahi de Silva will run the new company and become the new Chairman of the Board. Peter Aquino, president and CEO of SeaChange, will join the TillerVerz team. In our short history, we have evolved from a disruptive social media platform and content creator to one of the most successful platforms in the world where creators, commerce and culture meet, de Silva said in the publication. TillerVerzs services enable creators of all kinds (artists, athletes, influencers, public figures and brands) to engage and build audiences across all open platforms with unique communication channels that they can control through 750 million monthly interactions with consumers, according to the publication. TillerVerz is working to expand its global footprint and invest in new growth opportunities across the US and worldwide through acquisitions, the statement said. The business combination with TillerVerz represents a tremendous opportunity to invest in the future of creativity, Aquino said in the announcement. We believe that TrillerVerzs’s unparalleled social media reach, Gen Z commitment, and the ability to significantly expand its global multiplatform presence in content, commerce, creative, and lead e-commerce, adtech, and NFT, including metavers, is a compelling investment. with the potential to create significant values. Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is considering adopting new rules and guidelines to address data privacy concerns and algorithmic discrimination. Read more:The FTC is reviewing the new artificial intelligence regulation to protect consumers FTC chairwoman Lina Khan wrote in a letter to Senator Richard Blumenthal that the commission is considering making rules to address poor security practices, data privacy abuses and algorithmic decision-making that could result in unlawful discrimination. ——————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: IDENTIFICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 Circle:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception against the usage gap and to identify ways businesses can increase usage.

