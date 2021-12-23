Ontario reports another 5,790 cases of COVID, a high pandemic rate





Ontario reported 5,790 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most ever recorded in a single day in the province by a significant margin. The previous pandemic level of 4,812 came on April 16, 2021. Today’s count is an increase of 139 per cent compared to the same time last week. These seven-day average of daily cases, which is currently at a rate of doubling every five and a half days or so, rose to 4,002. Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s health chief medical officer, said this week that record daily case counts are expected and are likely to continue for several weeks. Positivity rates also continued to rise. Ontario Public Health this morning reported a 16 percent positive rate of 68,191 tests, the highest level ever seen in the province. Hospitalizations and admissions to the ICU are also increasing somewhat, albeit much more slowly than cases and positivity rates. As of Wednesday, there were 440 people with COVID in hospitals, up from 328 at the same time last week. Similarly, there were 169 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses at the ICU, just slightly more than the 165 last Wednesday. The Ministry of Health reported the deaths of seven other people from the virus, bringing the official number to 10,140. Meanwhile, public health units collectively administered 253,258 doses of COVID vaccines on Wednesday. Of these, only more than 233,000 were reinforcing shots. The province this week issued an appeal to firefighters, dentists and retired doctors and nurses to join the boost campaign. In an effort to increase capacity faster, the government is temporarily changing regulations to allow more people to administer vaccine doses, the province said in a press release Wednesday afternoon. “Supervision will be sought from a physician, registered nurse or nursing physician, or pharmacist present at the premises where the vaccine is administered,” the statement said. If you are among the professionals involved in the provincial grievance, you can sign up to help through the Health Workforce Matching Portal. The government also called on anyone aged 16 and over who may wish to volunteer to help with various capacities at vaccination sites. Those interested can sign up for the new COVID-19 Volunteer Portal. More to come.

