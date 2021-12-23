Nuclear talks with Iran to resume after ‘disappointing’ break





European chief negotiator Enrique Mora said the next round of negotiations, the eighth so far, would see diplomats “meet to discuss and determine the way forward”.

The seventh round of talks ended last week after Iran’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, decided to return to Tehran for consultations. According to Iranian state media, Bagheri Kani said the talks would resume within “a few days”.

Representatives from Germany, France and Britain, however, said in a statement, while respecting Bagheri Kani’s decision, he brought a “disappointing pause in the negotiations”. The US and Iran do not negotiate directly in these talks.

Western negotiators are concerned that time is running out to revive the agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

European negotiators warned last week that the benefits of the 2015 nuclear deal would be lost in “weeks” rather than “months”, and the US special envoy to Iran told CNN on Tuesday that if Tehran “continues with the current pace, we have a few weeks “. he left, but not much more than that, at which point, I think, the conclusion will be that there is no agreement to be revived “, he said. “At some point in the not too distant future, we will have to conclude that the JCPOA is no more, and we will have to negotiate a completely different agreement, and we will certainly go through a period of escalating crisis. “, Said Malley. The JCPOA saw Iran agree to limit its nuclear program in exchange for relief from punishing economic sanctions. Former President Donald Trump saw the deal as flawed and withdrew from it, pushing Iran to push forward with its nuclear program. Iran agreed in October to resume dialogue. The Biden administration has said it is ready to return to the deal, but is “preparing for a world in which there is no turning back” in the historic deal, a senior State Department official admitted earlier this month. US officials have insisted that an agreement should be based on mutual consent. Iranian officials insist on the immediate lifting of all sanctions before canceling any of its nuclear progress. “We are prepared with a system where both parties will know who will do what, when and we are prepared to negotiate this,” Malley said. US and European officials have expressed strong concerns that Iran has not made “serious” proposals to return to compliance with the agreement. Malley said it appears Iran “was trying to build leverage by expanding its nuclear program and hoping to use that leverage to reach a better deal.” On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Iran’s proposals “deserve to be analyzed” despite initially being negatively received by Western participants. “Iran’s team is young, but they adapted quickly and professionally. They prepared proposals that some Western participants did not get well at first, but then admitted they deserved to be analyzed,” Lavrov said in a separate interview with Russia Today. from Russian. Mission to Vienna.

CNN’s Adam Pourahmadi, Jennifer Hansler, Nicole Gaouette and Kylie Atwood contributed to the report

