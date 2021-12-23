Hong Kong removes the “Pillar of Shame” statue in the middle of the strike





Authorities in Hong Kong on Thursday removed a statue commemorating those killed in the 1989 government massacre of pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing, the latest crackdown on political dissent in Chinese territory. The 26-foot copper statue, known as the Pillar of Shame, was created by the Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot in 1996 and shows a pile of naked corpses arranged in what looks like a ghastly obelisk. It commemorates the June 4, 1989 massacre of pro-democracy students and workers around Tiananmen Square by the Chinese government. The Tiananmen Massacre is one of the most delicate topics in Chinese politics and has been largely erased from history on the Chinese mainland. But for more than two decades, the statue of Mr. Galschiots was a symbol of the pro-democracy movement in a territory that enjoyed unimaginable freedom on the continent.

For years, students gathered to wash the statue in a ceremony. And amid fires and the rage of pro-democracy protests that engulfed the territory in 2019, the statue was part of the background as protesters erected barricades in a clash with police. The removal of the statues early Thursday is part of a crackdown in which Beijing has used a sweeping national security law it imposed in Hong Kong last year to prosecute activists and strip away civil liberties. In July, a Hong Kong court convicted a protester of terrorism and incitement to secession. And in September, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Patriotic Democratic Movements, the activist group that helped bring the Pillar of Shame into the territory in 1997, was forced to delete its online presence. As workers removed the statue before dawn, reporters at the scene reported that police had done so block the area.

Mr. Galschiot, the creator of the statues, had before tried in vain to get permission remove it himself along with a guarantee that he would not be prosecuted under security law if he came to Hong Kong to do so after the university asked to be removed. On Thursday, he followed in real time on social media as the statue was removed, expressing his disbelief.

