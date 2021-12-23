The year of global oil recovery predicts more strength in 2022

The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump nest in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, USA, November 22, 2019. REUTERS / Angus Mordant / File Photo

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) – Global demand for oil rose in 2021 as the world began to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and global total consumption could potentially reach a new record in 2022 – despite efforts to cut consumption of fossil fuels to mitigate climate change.

Gasoline and diesel use increased this year as consumers resumed travel and business activity. According to the International Energy Agency, for 2022, crude oil consumption is expected to reach 99.53 million barrels per day (bpd), from 96.2 million barrels per day this year. That would be a hair less than 2019’s 99.55 million barrels daily consumption.

This will put pressure on both OPEC and the US shale industry to meet demand – after a year when major manufacturers were surprised by the recovery in activity that dominated supply and led to tighter inventories worldwide. Numerous OPEC countries have struggled to boost output, while the U.S. pulp industry has to meet investor demands to maintain its spending line.

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

After starting the year at $ 52 a barrel, Brent crude oil rose to about $ 86 a barrel before ending the year. Forecasters say prices could resume their upward trajectory in 2022 if supply does not increase by more than expected. Bank of America researchers estimate that Brent will average $ 85 a barrel in 2022, due to low inventories and lack of reserve capacity.

Unknown is the Omicron coronavirus variant, as many countries have reinstated travel restrictions that will hurt aviation industry and consumption.

“If this is another wave like the ones we have seen before, then it is a negative blow to economic growth in the first quarter of 2022,” said Damien Courvalin, head of energy research at Goldman Sachs. “But if there is to be a subsequent recovery, oil demand, which briefly touched pre-COVID levels in early November, then it would be at record new levels for most of 2022.”

The return of 2021 surprised suppliers, raising tensions between major manufacturing countries and the world’s largest consumers such as the United States, China and India. With gasoline prices rising sharply earlier this year, US President Joe Biden called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC +, to increase overall production after a month-long supply cut. whole. (GRAPHICS: Return on request)

However, OPEC countries have struggled to boost production due to insufficient investment, as Reuters data showed the group was in line with its production targets in November. Read more

The U.S. clay industry, similarly, has not responded to higher prices as they did before, succumbing to investor pressure to curb spending. Total U.S. production averaged 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, compared to a record nearly 13 million barrels per day at the end of 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Canada, Norway, Guyana and Brazil should increase supplies next year, said Rstad Energy senior vice president of analysis Claudio Galimberti. US oil production is expected to average 11.9 million barrels per day by 2022, according to the EIA.

Global oil consumption is expected to return to an average of 99.5 million barrels per day in 2022, roughly the same level it was in 2019.

OMICRON INSURANCE

Coronavirus cases are on the rise due to the highly contagious Omicron variant and further outbreaks could slow recovery in major economies. The IEA and others have slightly lowered expectations, with the IEA lowering its forecasts for 2021 and 2022 by 100,000 bpd on average to calculate air travel reductions.

“Even 5% of the unvaccinated population could create a crisis,” said Fereidun Fesharaki, head of FGE consultancy. “The idea that you can get 70, 80 or 90% vaccinated and be well is being challenged.”

However, there is still little evidence that Omicron has had a dramatic effect on demand. Fuel inventories at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub, a key European oil and gas transport hub, fell in the most recent week – a signal of sustainable consumption. Fuel prices are the highest in Britain, according to data from RAC automotive services firm Fuel Watch.

In Asia, refinery profit margins to produce gasoline have cooled in recent weeks amid demand concerns led by Omicron, but the general expectation for 2022 is for further recovery, with higher profits for distillations such as oil .

Emerging markets in Asia like Indonesia and Thailand are expected to recover more strongly in 2022, said Peter Lee, senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions.

Demand for gasoline is expected to increase by 350,000 barrels per day in 2022 in Asia, according to Richard Gorry, managing director at JBC Energy Asia.

“Most of this increase in demand will come from India, followed by China,” he said. “But we would even see demand in Japan increase by 30,000 barrels per day as COVID restrictions gradually ease.”

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Report by Stephanie Kelly in New York, Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London and Koustav Samanta in Singapore Additional Report by Florence Tan in Singapore Edited by Jacqueline Wong and Matthew Lewis

Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.