At grandma’s house or not? Omicron thwarts vacation plans

Dave Fravel and his wife invited some relatives to their home in Cape Cod for Christmas to share the food, gifts, and community they had longed for during the lonely days of the pandemic. They were also looking forward to a tourist trip to New York.

But the coronavirus thwarted all those plans. With growing cases in their state of Massachusetts and the super-infectious variant of omicron competing worldwide, they feared the virus would spread even before Fravels’s 18-year-old son, Colin, killed COVID-19.

Wealthy England has been there before. In the summer, when the delta variant was on the rise, he said no to a Christmas break with the parents and sister family in London and Scotland. But he, his wife and 2-year-old daughter are keeping plans for a four-day trip from their home in Alexandria, Virginia, to Miami on Dec. 31.

The safest thing to do would be to say OMG, we should cancel, he said. But there are many letters in the Greek alphabet, there will be variants after omicron. You can not answer every single variant by closing it.

For the second year in a row, the ever-shaping virus presents itself to people who will have fun with a difficult choice: cancel meetings and holiday trips or find ways to move forward as safely as possible. Many health experts are begging people not to lose their care.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed harshly this week when he said that a canceled event is better than a canceled life.

But pandemic fatigue is real. And while travel restrictions in some countries have forced cancellations, many governments have been reluctant to order more blockades, leaving decisions about who to see and where to go more and more into the hands of individuals.

Complicating matters is the mystery that surrounds omicron. Scientists now know that it spreads rapidly perhaps up to three times faster than the delta variant. It also seems to be better at avoiding vaccines, though boosters revive protection, especially against hospitalization and death. But an essential question remains: Does omicron cause less serious illness than delta? Some research suggests yes, but studies are preliminary.

Even if it is milder, omicron can overwhelm hospitals due to the large number of infections. This makes it difficult to know how far the number should be reduced in the festive season.

In the United States, infections average about 149,000 a day, and officials announced this week that omicron overthrew the delta as the dominant variant. In Britain, where increased omicron growth is seen as a vanguard for many other European countries, daily cases reached 100,000 for the first time on Tuesday. France, Spain and Italy are also seeing an increase in infections.

Fravel and his wife, Sue Malomo, who are both software developers and have six children between them, are worried about omicron and delta. Fravel, 51, said they interrupted their trip to New York City because the thought of being in those large crowds did not seem to make much sense.

Nor having too many people in their home. Typically, 20 to 25 people filter between the Christmas threshold and the Christmas day. But this year only the children will come and not all at once.

For now, the plan is for everyone to stay in smaller circles or do FaceTime, Fravel said.

England, an energy lobbyist, also weighed his options and decided a trip could be made. He and his wife received both booster vaccines, which calms him down, even though his daughter is too young for the vaccine.

We chose Miami in part because we would be able to eat exclusively outside and then spend time on the beach and by the pool, he said. But he too is still defending: As of Tuesday night, they were 80/20 going.

Colombian Julieta Aranguren has already embarked on her journey. The 18-year-old was at a stop in Madrid on Wednesday on her way to Dubai, where she had planned to spend time with relatives. She spent thousands of dollars on flights and hotels booked nine months ago, so she said she did not consider canceling.

But she still faces the unknown. Her group plans to go shopping, have dinner and visit the World Expo in Dubai, so it would not be fun at all if there were more restrictions, Aranguren said.

It is still unclear which path most people will follow. Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline, lowered its passenger forecast for December from 11 million to 10 million, chief executive Michael Oleary told the Guardian last week.

Some airlines in the United States remain quite optimistic.

For the period from December 17 to January 3, Delta Air Lines says it expects to fly about 8 million people, more than double last year’s holiday season, but less than 9.3 million passengers in 2019. American Airlines plans about 5000 daily flights between December 19 and January 1, from 3,700 at the same time last year. But there were many more 6,300 during the 2019 holidays.

Both airlines noted that international travel was most affected by the omicron variant.

This is true of Alex Wong. The freelance journalist and radio producer in Toronto canceled a flight in mid-December to New York that would be his first trip since the pandemic began. He was worried about being quarantined after his return, which would leave him unable to see his family during the holidays.

It feels like I made the right decision and I feel better day by day, he said in a message. He will receive a booster vaccine on Wednesday and will see his parents, who live nearby, this weekend.

This is the type of balanced calculation that many experts recommend.

Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said people should consider taking a rapid COVID-19 test on the day of a meeting or, better yet, a more accurate 24-hour PCR test. forward. But experts warn that the tests are not a firewall against infection.

It’s a good idea to rethink big travel plans or gathering together in large groups, he said.

Small groups of less than 10 people can gather safely if they ensure that everyone is vaccinated, keeps masks inside, and encourages people most vulnerable to serious illnesses to stay home. Other experts suggest opening windows to improve ventilation and staying outdoors as much as possible.

For me, the holidays are a time to think about others. This is often expressed through giving gifts, charitable donations or volunteering, Binnicker said. But this year, there is another great way to think about others, and that is to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the flu.

Associated Press writers Mae Anderson in Nashville, Tennessee, Aritz Parra in Madrid, Emily Schultheis in Vienna and Kelvin Chan in London contributed to this report.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Education Science Department. AP is solely responsible for all content.