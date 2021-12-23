Albany International Airport taking steps for the health, safety of holiday travelers





COLONIA, NY (NEWS 10) – As Thursday is one of the biggest travel days of the holiday season, Albany International Airport is taking steps to ensure the health and safety of passengers and staff. The airport has achieved the accreditation of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR and ACI (Airports Council International) for its strict cleaning protocol. Holiday Travel Tips at Albany International Airport

“The accreditation of GBAC and ACI is an indication of our commitment to our passengers to ensure the continued safety and cleanliness of Albany International Airport. We are committed to pursuing all measures that will provide a safe environment for our passengers, “said Philip Calderone, CEO of Albany County Airport Authority.” Albany International Airport was one of the first airports in the world to receive both accreditations. “ Health and safety measures include: Mandatory protective masks at the terminal and on the aircraft

UV disinfectant on all escalator handrails

Addition of high level air filters

Hand sanitizers placed through the terminal

Installation of telephone disinfectants and personal items

Touch the elevator buttons

General Electric Wellness app to enable passengers to track airport cleaning

COVID testing and vaccines available to employees In addition to keeping holiday travelers safe, the airport is tracking Santa Claus as it makes its way through the Capital Region on Saturday. Albany International Airport adds new charging stations for electric vehicles

“It is essential that our airspace around Albany International Airport be cleared for security and

Santa’s fast flying sleigh and sending his significant load of toys for boys and girls around

the globe, ”said Calderone. “Albany International Airport will be ready to provide any assistance needed to ensure Grandpa’s flight goes smoothly.” Officials say more than 4,000 passengers a day are expected to depart through the airport during this peak holiday season.

