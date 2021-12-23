Putin urges the West to act quickly to provide security guarantees





MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to move quickly to meet Russia’s demand for security guarantees that exclude NATO enlargement to Ukraine and the deployment of military alliance weapons there. Speaking during an annual marathon press conference, the Russian leader hailed talks with the US that will begin in Geneva next month, but warned that the discussion focused on Moscow’s need to produce quick results. “We want to guarantee our security,” Putin said. “We are right: there should be no further eastward expansion of NATO.” Last week, Moscow presented draft security documents urging NATO to deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and to cancel the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. A key principle of the NATO alliance is that membership is open to any qualifying country. The US and its allies have said they will not give Russia the kind of guarantee Putin’s Ukraine wants. US officials are talking to European allies ahead of the Geneva talks. Moscow submitted its request amid rising tensions over a gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine that has raised fears of a possible invasion. US President Joe Biden warned Putin in a conference call earlier this month that Russia would face “serious consequences” if it attacked Ukraine. During his annual press conference, Putin accused the West of trying to make Ukraine “anti-Russian, constantly reinforced with modern weapons and brainwashing the population.” He said Russia could not continue to live in constant anticipation of the security threats posed by the possible deployment of Western weapons in Ukraine. He argued that Western weapons could encourage Ukraine’s armed forces to try to regain control of Russian-backed separatist regions by force and even try to regain Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Putin has denied having any plans to launch an attack, but has described NATO enlargement and the deployment of weapons in Ukraine as a “red line.” Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and shortly thereafter withdrew its support following a separatist insurgency in the east of the country. The fighting, which began more than seven years ago, has killed more than 14,000 people and destroyed the industrial heart of Ukraine, known as the Donbas. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

