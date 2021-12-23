Will Omicron promote hospitalization in Canada? Here is what other countries tell us – National

Kingston, Ont., Posted 154 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as its Omicron outbreak continued.

The eastern city of Ontario with about 160,000 people was an early point of Omicron eruption in Canada, with an early eruption of cases.

But at the Center for Health Sciences in Kingston, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped recently, said Dr. Gerald Evans, an infectious disease specialist at the hospital and at the University of Queens.

At least so far, the effect of this growing number of cases, most of which are Omicron, has not yet hit hospitals, he said.

Recent research is giving some health experts hope that people will stay out of the hospital. Two new studies from the UK and one from South Africa suggest that a smaller percentage of people who catch Omicron may end up in hospital than with previous variants, although doctors say that even if this is true, the health system can have a hard time keeping up.

Right now, doctors are assuming that the percentage of patients who end up in hospital because of the Omicron variant will be similar to the percentage hospitalized with Delta, Evans said.

If so, then these growing numbers of cases will mean that at least in the next few weeks, we are likely to see increased hospitalizations of individuals.

This is already happening in Quebec, where hospital admissions have started to rise after days of record number of cases.

UK studies on Omicron severity

In the UK, which is dealing with its Omicron-fed wave of COVID-19, two recent studies suggest that people who catch Omicron may be less likely to be hospitalized than with previous variants.

An analysis by COVID-19 Response Team of Imperial College London Estimated hospitalization risks for Omicron cases in England, finding that people infected with the variant are about 20 percent less likely to go to the hospital than those infected with the Delta variant, and 40 percent less likely to be hospitalized for one night or more.

This analysis included all COVID-19 cases confirmed by PCR tests in the UK in the first half of December in which the variant could be identified: 56,000 Omicron cases and 269,000 Delta cases.

















COVID-19: It's too early to say whether the Omicron variant is less heavy than the Delta, says WHO





A separate study outside Scotland, by scientists at the University of Edinburgh and other experts, suggested that the risk of hospitalization was two-thirds less with Omicron than Delta. But that study noted that around 24,000 cases of Omicron in Scotland were mainly among young people aged 20 to 39 years. Young people are much less likely to develop severe cases of COVID-19, although even by controlling age, researchers still found a similar effect.

“This national inquiry is one of the first to show that Omicron is less likely to result in COVID-19 hospitalization than Delta,” the researchers wrote. “While the findings are early observations, they are encouraging.”

How vaccines against the Omicron variant are protected

Hospital discharges in the UK have increased, but not by much, said Linda Bauld, a public health professor at the University of Edinburgh.

That does not mean it will not happen, she said she and her colleagues in the UK are projecting that mid- to late January may still see an increase in hospital admissions.

But, she said, so far Omicron does not seem to be causing so many serious illnesses. Partly, she thinks, this is because many of the cases in the UK have been in young people, who are less likely to end up in hospital with COVID-19. Also, she notes, hospitalization is an indicator of delay and can still be achieved.

She thinks the lower hospitalization rate also has a lot to do with vaccines and previous COVID-19 infections. While the Omicron variant is better at infecting people who have been vaccinated or who have some immunity from a previous infection, she said, those cases seem less likely to be severe.

Perhaps the vast majority, the vast majority of them will have taken two doses, and may have taken the second dose more than two or three months ago, where we know there is a decrease, she said.

However, these studies may show that these individuals have some protection, she said.

Evans hopes the same.

We know that even with two doses, there is an effect of providing some protection against severe results, even against Omicron, so this is in our favor at the moment, he said.

However, it is too early to say what impact the Omicrons will have on Canadian hospitals, Dr. said on Wednesday. Allison McGeer, an infectious disease specialist at Torontos Mount Sinai Hospital.

We do not expect people to be hospitalized until seven to 10 days after onset and it is exactly seven days ago that Omicron crossed the Delta not long enough to be spotted.

Experts weigh options to keep Ontario healthcare staff on shift, despite Omicron option increase





The ability of hospitals to treat Omicron depends heavily on the total number of cases, Evans said.

When we modeled the case numbers on the Science Table in Ontario a week or so, there is a very wide range in terms of the total number of cases, he said. And at the extremes, this would probably overwhelm the ability of hospitals to maintain it, especially given that we are now stressed by staffing issues because many of our staff are getting infected in the community.

It’s not just hospitals that can be affected, even if the virus is not causing many serious illnesses, Bauld said.

In the UK, she said, staff shortages are a concern in the healthcare system and elsewhere.

With such an infectious virus and so many hundreds of thousands of cases, we are already seeing a huge impact on our public services, she said.

We have had hundreds of train cancellations, for example, in Scotland in recent days and are concerned about some of our essential services.

Canada should continue to give third doses of the vaccine, she said, and consider reinstating some restrictions to avoid this.

with dossier from the Associated Press

