Ethiopia says its military will not advance further into Tigray





NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) The Ethiopian government has announced that its forces will not advance further deep into the Tigray region. Ethiopian forces have been ordered to guard areas they have gained from the Tigray People’s Liberation Force, but not to go further into the Tigray region, the head of the Government Communications Service, Legesse Tulu, said on Thursday. The Ethiopian Federal Army and its allies have made strong progress in recent weeks, retaking major cities and towns in neighboring Amhara and Afar regions that Tigray fighters had captured earlier this year. Tigray forces have been forced to retreat back to their region of origin. The first phase of the operation to expel the terrorist group from the areas it occupied ended in victory. “At this moment the desire and ability of the enemy (to get involved in the war) is severely destroyed,” said Legesse. “The government will take further steps to ensure that the desire (Tigray forces) does not arise in the future. At the moment, Ethiopian forces have been ordered to guard the areas it has controlled, he said. The announcement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government that its troops will not pursue Tigray forces in their region could be an opening that encourages a ceasefire and conflict resolution negotiations. Earlier this week, the leader of the Tigray forces said its fighters had been ordered to retreat back to Tigray. “I have ordered those Tigray Army units that are outside the borders of Tigray to withdraw to the borders of Tigray within the immediate effect,” Debretsion Gebremichael said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Debretsion proposed an immediate ceasefire to be followed by negotiations. He also proposed the creation of a no-fly zone over Tigray to prevent air strikes on the region and the imposition of an international arms embargo on Ethiopia and Eritrea. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the Tigray conflict that erupted in November 2020 between Ethiopian forces and fighters from the Tigray region of the country, who dominated the national government before Abiy became prime minister in 2018. According to aid groups, as a result of a months-long government blockade, some of the 6 million Tigrays have begun to starve to death. Thousands of ethnic Tigers have been arrested or forcibly deported in an atmosphere fueled by virulent anti-Tiger speeches by some senior Ethiopian officials. Alarmed human rights groups have warned that some of the anti-Tigrayan rhetoric is hate speech. Last month, the Ethiopian government declared a state of emergency as Tigray fighters approached the capital, Addis Ababa, and carried out a series of abuses against the ethnic Amhara, according to reports from locals. Tigray forces say they are fighting to lift the blockade on their people. The military of Ethiopian governments appears to have been strengthened by air drones purchased from China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, said William Davison of the International Crisis Group. Tigray forces appear to be in a weakened position as they have relinquished all areas they controlled, he said.

