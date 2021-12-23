Stay safe during the holiday season

Whether it’s family gatherings for Christmas or people gathering in city centers as the bell rings at midnight on New Year’s Eve, there is concern that large numbers of people getting mixed up during the holiday season could result in increased COVID-19 infections. Indeed, many people who will be celebrating are wondering how to stay better during the festive period.

With the new variant, Omicron, which shows exponential growth and high transmissibility, there are a few things you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe during this period.

The first line of defense is vaccination. Although vaccines appear to be less effective in preventing Omicron infection, they still offer considerable protection against a severe form of the disease that may require hospitalization. So if you have not been vaccinated, this is a good time to do so. And if you are immunocompromised or at risk, strengthening can help boost your immunity to the virus.

While the richest countries have over 70% of their vaccinated population and are rushing to provide booster vaccines, the low-income countries have not even been able to vaccinate all of their health workers and the most vulnerable populations. Vaccines are not distributed fairly, which the WHO has consistently said leaves us open to the emergence of new variants, which could undermine our current health tools and spur further surges of the virus.

Vaccine nationalism and the collection of vaccines from several countries have undermined equality and created the ideal conditions for the emergence of the Omicron variant in a region with low vaccination coverage.

Perhaps this holiday season, we can reflect on the injustice of vaccine inequality and increase public pressure on governments and manufacturers to do more to share licenses and transfer technology and knowledge, especially with new technology transfer centers. WHO-led mRNAs, first. of which was established in South Africa. In the midst of the worst pandemic in 100 years, it seems ridiculous that all barriers, including intellectual property, have not been shared.

While vaccination is essential to fighting the pandemic, it is not enough. The last two years have been difficult and although we are tired of the pandemic, the virus has not tired us. While it is critical for our mental and physical health to see loved ones, gathering large crowds is where the virus can be particularly fertile. We are starting to see examples from airplanes, nightclubs and even hotel quarantines where Omicron is spreading more efficiently than ever.

The new variant seems to be the most transmitter to date and able to achieve vaccine protection more easily than Delta or other variants that precede it. Although the immunity granted not only by antibodies but also by B and T cells (which are more difficult to measure) reduces the risk of serious illness and death, clearly the threat remains and thus public and social health measures remain tools. critical for reducing the number of infections.

Since COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, which spreads mainly through the air through aerosols (small droplets) and larger droplets, it is important to know how to keep yourself safe. By talking, singing and even just breathing, people with COVID-19 can easily pass the virus on to others. Of course, the closer you are and the longer you spend with someone who is ill, the more likely you are to get the virus.

Viral transmission is further optimized indoors where windows and doors are closed, ventilation is poor and people do not wear masks. When cases are on the rise, there is always the opportunity to work and connect on digital platforms, but I realize the fatigue of using video sharing platforms for many aspects of our lives. We often need that physical connection to all aspects of our health.

And it is possible to minimize the risk and keep yourself and your loved ones safe. For example, if you are going to meet friends or family, try to do this outside and in a small group. If it is inside, try to keep the windows open so that there is a regular exchange of air from outside. If it is very cold, open it regularly so that fresh air can circulate. Good quality and appropriate masks, worn correctly can really help reduce infection and the latest evidence suggests that wearing universal masks can significantly reduce the chances of infection. In fact, the masks are described as a vaccine in your pocket and the WHO has detailed instructions on how to make high quality masks.

Everyone who is eligible should be vaccinated as soon as possible. However, even if you are vaccinated and try to stay safe, Omicron is still as contagious as you can come in contact with the virus at some point. If you start to feel symptoms, it is important to get tested as soon as possible. While waiting for the results, try to isolate yourself from other people so that you can break the chain of transmission.

The importance of early testing is also related to the effectiveness of the treatment administered, so the sooner people know if they are ill, the easier it is to determine when they should be treated or if they need to be hospitalized. Fortunately, new oral treatments are being made available that reduce the severity of COVID-19.

Holiday seasons are hard to navigate during a pandemic, but through vaccinations and public health measures, there are ways to minimize the risk and still spend time with loved ones. As this year ends and another begins, I am optimistic that if governments and citizens ever work together, we can move the acute phase of this pandemic together and use that moment to tackle the other challenges of our time.