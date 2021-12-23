Vacation Tips for San Diego International Airport





SAN DIEGO DISTRICT, California Airports across the country are gearing up for one of the busiest days of the holiday season, and it comes with a number of important memories, especially when people are dealing with COVID concerns. Vacation trips are expected to increase by 25% this season. San Diego International Airport wants passengers who will be going home during the holiday season to be prepared before arriving at the airport. The airport offers the following travel tips to ensure a safe and hassle-free journey: Before arriving at the airport: Check with the airline for any special requests or information before the trip. The airlines have implemented COVID-19 health and safety measures for check-in, boarding and boarding. Passengers need to understand the airline expectations before arriving at the airport. A list of airlines serving SAN can be viewed san.org/Flights/Airlines.

of Website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). has information on how to travel safely during a pandemic. Travelers should have a clear understanding of state, local, and territorial government travel restrictions, including testing requirements, stay-at-home orders, and quarantine requirements.

U.S. borders are open to non-essential travel. Travelers must be fully vaccinated before traveling to / from an international destination. If you are traveling from an international country to a SAN, passengers are required to take a viral test one day before the departure of the flight and provide the airline with written documentation of the laboratory test results.

SAN has an on-site testing option for COVID-19 through Carbon health for travelers who want to be tested before a trip. Appointments are required and there is a fee for tests. For more information please visit, carbonhealth.com/covid-19-travel-clearance. Impacts of parking and transportation: of Terminal Parking 1, Terminal 2 parking lot on McCain Road, Terminals 2 Parking Plaza, and the cell phone part are open. Parking reservations can be made in advance by visiting the airport parking booking website at reservations.san.org/SanDiegoBooking/. Long Term Lot 1 and 2 and Suburban Service Terminals are closed.

On January 3, 2022, the cell phone portion will be relocated to the parking lot of Terminal 2 West on McCain Road. Due to relocation, Parking Terminal 2 West on McCain Road will no longer be available to passengers wishing to park beyond the permitted one-hour permit. After waiting in the cell phone section, follow the exit signs, turn left onto Spruance Road, turn left onto McCain, then turn left at the light on North Harbor Drive to head south, back to Terminal 1 or Terminal 2 to meet passengers.

On January 10, 2022, Terminal 1 parking will be partially closed and thus parking will be limited. If parking in SAN, please consider booking a parking space at Terminal 2 Parking Plaza ahead of time by clicking here. Travelers can visit newt1.com for information on construction impacts.

The San Diego Flyer is a free shuttle bus service between the Old Town Transit Station and the SAN. Electric buses run seven days a week, with an average arrival every 20 to 30 minutes. Pick-up and drop-off is scheduled at the right time to meet the first and last buses of Trolei, Coasters, Amtrak and MTS buses with the first pick-up at 4:45 am and the last pick-up / drop-off at 12:30. Once at the airport: It is a federal mandate to wear a mask while you are at the airport property and on an airplane. Masks for sale at many dealerships and vending machines. Free masks are available at the airport information desks.

All travelers should practice preventive health measures such as frequent hand washing, avoiding eye, nose and mouth contact, social distance of at least 6 feet from others, covering coughing and sneezing, and monitoring daily health by performing a check-up. of temperature before arrival at the airport. .

Transportation Safety Administration Security checkpoints (TSAs) are open and all passengers are required to pass the checkpoint. Passengers are encouraged to leave enough time, preferably two hours, to go through security and to their gate. Travelers should review the TSA COVID-19 website at tsa.gov/coronavirus for information on what to expect and the health and safety measures they have implemented.

Shops and restaurants inside the terminals are open to provide travel needs, meals, snacks and more, availability and hours may vary. Dining facilities are open and customers should distance themselves from society.

inside the terminals are open to provide travel needs, meals, snacks and more, Car Rental buses require social distancing and therefore operate at reduced capacity. Please allow sufficient time to accommodate longer waiting times for shipping. The carriage provides service to the terminals on Palm Street in the boats of the car rental center. The bus MTS 992 is another option of public transport.

