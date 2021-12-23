Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, December 23rd





Calgary THE LAST Alberta reported 1,346 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a daily figure not seen in the province since early October. Modeling predicts that Alberta can see 6,000 new cases every day within weeks Alberta is enforcing restrictions on visitors to hospitals and ongoing care facilities to limit COVID-19 transmission as the Omicron variant spreads. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) Latest COVID-19 issues: The Alberta government reported on Wednesday: Latest for restrictions, quick testing and more: The Omicron variant has spurred several post-secondary institutions across the province go back to online learning for the first weeks of the winter season.

for the first weeks of the winter season. This includes the University of Alberta, the University of Calgary, MacEwan University, the University of Lethbridge, the North Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), the South Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) and Mount Royal University.

Omicron cases will escalate rapidly in Alberta in the coming weeks, with new models suggesting the province will exceed 6000 new cases per day until the end of the year. A new report from the BC COVID-19 Modeling Group suggests that Omicron cases will erupt over the next four weeks across Canada, disrupting previous waves of pandemics.

As a result, Alberta hospitals could cross the breaking point, said Dean Karlen, a professor of physics at the University of Victoria and a member of the independent modeling team.

The Government of Alberta has announced new binding measures that take effect on December 24: Places in Restriction Exemption Program that seats more than 1,000 people will be at 50 percent capacity. For facilities with a capacity of 500 to 1,000 people, 500 people is the limit. No food or drink can be consumed in these facilities. Prime Minister Jason Kenney said at a news conference Tuesday that the changes would be implemented NHL Games , as well as the Junior World Tournament that will kick off on Boxing Day. Restaurants, bars and pubs will have a maximum table capacity of 10 people. Mixing between tables, and interactive activities like dancing or billiards, are not allowed. Drinks service at the above facilities must stop at 23:00 and the facility must close at 12:30.

Alberta is implementing visitor restrictions in hospitals and ongoing care facilities to limit COVID-19 transmission as the Omicron variant spreads.

in hospitals and ongoing care facilities to limit COVID-19 transmission as the Omicron variant spreads. Visitors and designated support people who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 or have a case of it in their home will can not enter the centers of continuous care or acute care for 14 days from the date of the last exposure.

for 14 days from the date of the last exposure. Alberta Health Services says this also applies to people who are fully immunized.

of Mac’s Midget AAA Winner World Tour , a 42-year-old tradition that starts every Boxing Day in Calgary, has been canceled this year due to growing cases and new capacity constraints. Organization posted on Twitter Tuesday’s refunds for the event will be processed immediately.

, a 42-year-old tradition that starts every Boxing Day in Calgary, has been canceled this year due to growing cases and new capacity constraints. Organization posted on Twitter Tuesday’s refunds for the event will be processed immediately. Alberta has had one restraint program, a voluntary vaccine passport system, in effect since September. 20 after suffering the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19. A complete list of restrictions and exceptions is available on the government website.

a voluntary vaccine passport system, in effect since September. 20 after suffering the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19. A complete list of is available on the government website. Prime Minister Jason Kenney said Dec. 15 that the province was releasing its restrictions on private social gathering , removing the rule that only people from two families can gather indoors. Social gatherings can now be made up of people from any family but groups should not exceed 10 people. Albertans under the age of 18 do not count in that number. Demand that all people in internal social gatherings be fully vaccinated is being thrown as well.

, removing the rule that only people from two families can gather indoors. Starting December 17, the Alberta government did get for free Rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 at home complete available for home use on a first-come, first-served basis: Alberta has authorized the purchase of 10 million quick tests, which are expected to arrive in January. More than 2.5 million quick tests, or 500,000 quick test kits, have already been made available. Thekits are intended for people without symptoms of COVID-19. Those with symptoms should stay home, isolate themselves, and book a PCR test through Alberta Health Services. There is a limit of one box per person within 14 days and each box contains five tests, as human bodies need time to develop enough protein from the virus that causes COVID-19 after exposure. In Calgary, Edmonton and the Red Deer, complete testing are available through participating pharmacies. The province has more than half a million kits available to distribute. Rapid testing kits would also be made available in more schools and for vulnerable populations. Elsewhere, they would be available through the Alberta Health Services Web site. With the start of the presentation, there were reports of long and complete formations ending in several places.

available for home use on a first-come, first-served basis: ENGLISH: How to perform a rapid antigen test: How to use a COVID-19 test kit at home With the province issuing rapid home test kits for COVID-19, Edmonton pharmacist Shivali Sharma tells CBC Pippa Reed how to use one properly. 1:51 The latest vaccines: As of December 22, Alberta was ranked last of all the provinces and territories in terms of the percentage of qualified people (ages five and up) who had received Vaccine for covid19, according to the CBC vaccine tracker. 72.1 percent of the general population of the province or 76.5 percent of qualified Albertans (ages five and up) have received two doses of a vaccine for COVID-19. 78.3 percent from the general population of the province and 83.1 percent of those ages five and up, have received at least a dose, according to CBC Vaccine Tracker. This compares to 82.2 percent of the general population across Canada who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 76.4 percent of the total population that has been fully vaccinated. Among those who qualify across the country, 86.5 percent have taken a dose and 80.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

according to the CBC vaccine tracker. As of December 21, the Alberta government announced this anyone aged 18 and over who has received the second COVID-19 vaccine at least five months ago you can now book a third dose.

at least five months ago Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine boosters to be offered to Albanians aged 18 to 29due to a slightly increased risk of myocarditis in New Albertans, especially men, from Moderna, although the government states that individuals are much more likely to experience myocarditis from COVID-19 infection than the vaccine. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isthe latest detailed regional divisionof active cases, as reported by the province on 22 December: Calgary Area: 3887.

3887. Edmonton Area: 2087.

2087. Central area: 454.

454. North zone: 406.

406. South area: 223.

223. Unknown:8. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: Latest updates for COVID-19 in Alberta on charts and graphs: With files from CBC Sports Report a typo or error | Corrections and clarifications

