Update of situation no. 2 Typhoon Rai in the Philippines – Thursday, 23 December 2021 at 11:30 (UTC + 7) – Philippines





1. EMPHASIS a. On December 14, 2021, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) identified Severe Tropical Storm (STS) “RAI” (locally known as “ODETTE”) 890 km east of Mindanao (8.3 ° N, 134.4E northeast), 134.4 ° E. ), Philippines. On December 15, 2021, “RAI” intensified into a typhoon as it moved west over the Philippine Sea, east of Mindanao. On December 16, 2021, Typhoon “RAI” intensified further and landed for the first time on the island of Siargao, Surigao Del Norte at 12:30 (UTC + 7), bringing strong winds and torrential rains, moderate rains up to dense and light to medium rain. some area. On the same day, Typhoon “RAI” erupted for the second time in Cagdianao, the Dinagat Islands at 14:10 (UTC + 7), the third in Liloan, Southern Leyte at 15:50 (UTC + 7), the fourth in Padre Burgos. , Southern Leyte at 4:40 PM (UTC + 7), fifth in Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol at 17:30 (UTC + 7), sixth in Bien Unido, Bohol at 4:30 pm (UTC + 7) and seventh in Carcar, Cebu at 21:00 (UTC + 7) . On December 17, 2021, Typhoon “RAI” landed for the eighth time in La Libertad, Negros Oriental at 11:00 (UTC + 7), and finally, reached the ninth land in Roxas, Palawan at 14:10 (UTC + 7). “RAI” left the Philippine Area of ​​Responsibility (PAR) on December 18, 2021 at 23:40 (UTC + 7) (DSWD) b. A total of 782,475 families or 3,047,477 people were affected by Typhoon “RAI” in 5,155 Barangaj (villages / districts / neighborhoods) in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, MIMAROPA and CARAGA (DSWD). Most areas affected by Typhoon RAI are experiencing power outages, water supply outages / interruptions and limited internet access; consequently, challenges in collecting data on the affected population and other important updates. Ongoing assessment and validation are ongoing (NDRRMC). * see full table of Number of Families / Persons Affected in DSWD. c. On December 21, 2021, the NDRRMC accepted the AHA Center’s offer of humanitarian assistance, particularly the mobilization of ASEAN stocks stored in the ASEAN Satellite Warehouse Emergency Logistics System (DELSA) at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines. These regional stocks are funded by the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF) and Direct Relief. The AHA Center is currently facilitating the mobilization of stocks, in coordination with NDRRMC-OCD. d. ASEAN, through the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Statement, has expressed its condolences to the Republic of the Philippines, especially to the people affected by Typhoon RAI. ASEAN reaffirms its solidarity with the governments and peoples of the Republic of the Philippines and stands ready to expand its cooperation and support. e. The Government of the Philippines expresses its gratitude to the international community, partners and allies for their offers of assistance and support and expects more assistance from other parts of the world.

