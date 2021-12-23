Brave dog charges cougar in Saanich, BC as police remind public to keep pets safe





A meeting between a dog and a cougar almost ended in disaster in a rural area of ​​Saanich, BC, this week. Video distributed by Saanich police shows a Husky coming out of his house, being loaded with a cougar sitting on the street. Miika’s owner, Jaarod Lucoe, yells at her to turn around and the dog stops and runs back. “This Husky has an excellent memory,” Saanich police said in a Twitter post. Lucoe said she had come home for lunch and Miika was outside calming down. “At this time, my sister looks outside and notices Miika hiding behind one of the cars,” he said. “We had some dogs that came from the paths here, came to the property and sniffed around. “She’s very good at protecting the house and protecting herself.” The story goes down the ad But he said Miika was retreating and was acting scared.















1:40

BC woman in stable condition after cougar attack near Harrison Lake





Woman BC in stable condition after cougar attack near Lake Harrison, May 4, 2021

Read more: Puma Kelowna continues to avoid capture after 2 attempts at dog attacks As the group headed out, Lucoe said a “big, big cat” was sitting on the street. Trends “Extremely rare” dinosaur embryo perfectly preserved in egg, found in China

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publish the first photo of the Lilibet girl on the Christmas card 2021 Miika took a moment to strengthen her confidence, he added, and then she ran to the cougar. “My heart stops a bit as my dog ​​gets a lot closer to this cougar, it’s just surreal,” Lucoe said. He added, while Miika remembers well, she is likely to start to panic, along with her human friends, and then she came back. “She had to lie down, she was really shocked about it,” Lucoe said. The story goes down the ad















2:15

Cougar kidnaps Anmore search and rescue member’s new puppy





Cougar kidnaps Anmore search and rescue member’s new puppy March 12, 2021

Police said the meeting took place near Bear Hill on Tuesday afternoon. Officers said this is a good reminder to be vigilant and watch pets when you are outside. “I’m glad it worked the way it did and she ‘s safe at home now, unharmed,” Lucoe added, saying this is the first time they’ve seen a cougar in their neighborhood. “It was a big cat, maybe about three times bigger than her.” © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8469466/bc-dog-cougar-video-saanich/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos