Global Parenteral Nutrition Market (2021 to 2027) – with Baxter International, Grifols and Pfizer among others – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN – (TELI BIZNES) – The “Global parenteral nutrition market by nutrient type (single dose amino acid solution, parenteral lipid emulsion, carbohydrates, trace elements and vitamins and minerals), According to the Regional Perspective, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast , 2021 – 2027 “ the report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s Oferta e. The size of the global parenteral food market is expected to reach $ 10.9 billion by 2027, growing with a market growth of 8.1% CAGR over the forecast period. Parenteral nutrition (parenteral nutrition), or intravenous nutrition, provides liquid nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, fats, electrolytes, minerals, and carbohydrates. It is a component of specialized nutritional therapy that provides nutritional support to patients who are unable to use their gastrointestinal tract properly. It is extremely helpful in eliminating malnutrition and maintaining hydration, energy and strength levels. Because of this, it is widely used among patients suffering from cancer, hydration, Crohn’s disease, ischemic bowel disease, short bowel syndrome, and abnormal bowel function. The development of the parenteral nutrition market is expected to be driven by the increasing incidence of malnutrition in children, mainly in developing countries and underdeveloped countries across the globe. Moreover, the demand for parenteral nutrition (parenteral nutrition) to adequately balance amino acids, lipids, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients is expected to create excellent growth prospects for the growth of the parenteral food market. Adoption of parenteral nutrition is expected to nurture as it reduces the chances of underdevelopment and infection. Very low birth weight (VLBW) newborns are witnessing a high demand for parenteral food products due to the low availability of Enteral Food (EN). Moreover, an increase in parenteral nutrition acceptance for premature infants resulting in better neurological growth increases intrauterine nutrient storage and lower chances of complications, thus increasing their chance of survival. . Impact analysis of COVID-19 The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the rate of adoption of parenteral nutrition to provide the necessary nutrition and fluids needed by the body for rapid and safe healing. Furthermore, increased acceptance of parenteral nutrition food administration versus enteral nutrition among patients suffering from COVID-19 to meet essential nutritional needs, increase nutrient absorption, and reduce risk of infection is expected accelerate demand. The growth of the overall parenteral nutrition market in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing adoption of these formulations by clinicians to help patients meet their intended nutritional consumption, improve recovery, and shorten hospital stays are some of the factors driving the development of the global parenteral nutrition market. Market growth factors: Increasing the rate of malnutrition among the global population In addition, governments of many countries are taking various initiatives aimed at reducing the growing burden of malnutrition, thus increasing the demand for intravenous food. Various government organizations such as Action Against Hunger, Food4Africa, Heifer International and the World Health Organization are ready to take new initiatives aimed at providing better treatment for malnourished individuals. Higher prevalence of various chronic diseases Different types of diseases like head and neck cancer, esophageal cancer, Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis, stomach cancer and laryngeal cancer can have an impact on oral food consumption in patients. Due to the increase in their occurrence, the global parenteral nutrition market is expected to be stimulated in the coming years. Market constraint factor: Increased tendency towards enteral nutrition Preference for enteral nutrition is steadily increasing in patients across the globe. Specialist doctors generally suggest the use of enteral nutrition as opposed to parenteral nutrition. This is due to the fact that it is less costly, can be easily administered and has fewer complications. Furthermore, enteral nutrition enables better and more effective intake of nutrients and supports the body’s natural healing process by stimulating blood flow to the intestines. Market segments covered in the report: According to the type of nutrient Single dose amino acid solution

