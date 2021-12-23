HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL 22ND ANNUAL PINKTOBER CAMPAIGN BREAKS FUND COLLECTION RECORDS | tidings

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., December 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Hard Rock announced today that it is 22nd The annual PINKTOBER campaign was launched $ 700,000 represents the largest amount Hard Rock has raised since the program began in 2000 and has donated millions of dollars to breast cancer research throughout the history of the campaign. All divisions of companies worldwide, including Hard Rock cafes, hotels, and casinos, participated in the limited edition merchandise campaign, food and beverage menu items, local events, and more. Charitable partners included the American Cancer Society, the Caron Keating Foundation, the Espanol Contra el Cancer Association Madrid, Gweke Women’s Care and Johor Bahru Breast Cancer Support Group.

“We are excited to announce that on the 22ndnd “year of the PINKTOBER campaign we were able to break our fundraising records to continue our unwavering support for breast cancer awareness and research,” he said. Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. “It’s amazing to see our companies’ divisions come together and put their hearts into fundraising efforts. We hope that in addition to raising money we will also be able to reinforce the message of courage and hope among fighters, survivors and to their loved ones. “

“Despite the unprecedented challenges we faced in 2020, the American Cancer Society continued to advance our mission to save lives, celebrate life, and lead the fight for a cancer-free world in every community, for all people. “, Said the Senior Executive Vice President. Field operations, Brant Woodward. “We are very grateful for Hard Rock and their continued support for our work to care for people suffering from breast cancer. Thanks to supporters like Hard Rock, there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in United States sot. “

Participating in Hard Rock Cafes, $ 1 from every PINKTOBER burger sold for a limited time went towards the cause reaching more than $ 60,000. The three PINKTOBER burgers – Mushroom & Bourbon Onion Burger, Ultimate “Pub” Burger and Blue Cheese & Bacon Burger – were so well received that they will be added to the permanent menu at January 2022.

Sales of this year’s PINKTOBER-themed Hard Rock t-shirts and new PINKTOBER pins rose more than $ 35,000. Moreover, players in the free Hard Rock Digital game “Hard Rock Social Casino” determined how much was donated in honor of PINKTOBER. The more players rotated, the more the donation amount increased for a total of $ 10,000 set up benefiting from the American Cancer Society.

Locally, several Hard Rock properties around the world supported community-run events:

The American Cancer Society recognizes Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City as the number one fundraising group in the country that collects close $ 125,000

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa was once again the Pink Premier Sponsor for their local Stadium, taking steps against breast cancer, in the amount of $ 50,000

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at Hollywood, Florida , along with two of its sister properties in the state, hosted a real-life event for men wearing pink with all the proceeds of the American Cancer Society

, along with two of its sister properties in the state, hosted a real-life event for men wearing pink with all the proceeds of the American Cancer Society Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast in Malaysia hosted a Pinktober Takes the Stage event and rewarded five brave survivors with comprehensive hotel stays

hosted a Pinktober Takes the Stage event and rewarded five brave survivors with comprehensive hotel stays Hard Rock Hotel Sacramento donated $ 50,000 at Gweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, organized pink gifts every Wednesday in October and served pink food and drink throughout the month

at Gweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, organized pink gifts every Wednesday in October and served pink food and drink throughout the month Hard Rock team members around the world contributed personal time and donations through their paychecks, as well as other fundraising initiatives

Hard Rock continues to implement its mottos of “Love everyone Serve All and Take Time to Be Kind with its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month support, with the goal of reaching out to people and communities most in need.

