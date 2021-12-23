International
Yankees Wander Franco miss changed the international strategy of the free agency
With so much news about Major League Baseball pending due to blocking, fans can still look forward to the opening of the free agency international period on January 15, 2022. The Yankees are expected to spend most of their one-player bonus group in Roderick Arias, which MLB.com lists as the main overall prospect in this class. In recent years, the Yankees have shifted from a strategy that involved laying a wide net during the international signing period to aiming for their main prospect with an overwhelming amount of their bonus space. The change in tactics can be traced directly to the Yankees losing a rising star in the sport, which the team will have to face now for years to come.
Going into the international free agency period 2017, teams around baseball faced a level of uncertainty. In previous years, clubs could use unlimited resources to sign up with their desired players in the international market if they were willing to accept a tax and two-year restrictions after passing a certain level. After the Yankees tried to strengthen their farm system in 2014 by signing up with seven of the best players available, several other teams succeeded and followed suit in the years to come. During the Collective Bargaining negotiations in 2016, the system was changed, creating a bonus group system with a certain amount and a maximum amount that a team could then add through trade.
Against the backdrop of these negotiations, the teams were identifying talented players and starting the bidding process for players who would be eligible to sign for the first time on July 2, 2017. It was Yankee’s first year out of the penalty spot after 2014. spending of spending and from an early age, they targeted the best player in the class: Wander Franko.
The director of international scouting teams, Donny Rowand, had previously signed Franco’s uncle, Erick Aybar, when he worked for the Angels organization. He maintained a good relationship and reputation with the family, giving the Yankees an open door to negotiate a deal. Numerous sources were confirmed to the authors of The value of the future: The Battle for Baseballs Soul and how teams will find the next superstar that the Yankees were willing to push his bonus to at least $ 6 million under the rules that existed at that stage of the negotiations.
The new CBA put the Yankees in a difficult position, where they had to make a choice. They bid against Tampa Bay Rays for the services of Franco and Tampa had started with $ 1 million more in bonus space. The Yankees also had preliminary deals with five other players listed among MLB.com’s 30 best free international agents for that year. In the first year of the new system, executives around the sport did not have a good sense of how the trade market for more space in the bonus pools would be formed. The Yankees chose to withdraw from the offer to Franco and threw a wide net into the field of perspective.
In the end, the Yankees landed Everson Pereira, Raimfer Salinas, Antonio Cabello, Ronny Rojas and Roberto Chirinos, all of whom were ranked among the top 15 international rankings of free agents of MLB.coms, going on July 2nd 2017. Another well-known player, Anthony Garcia, signed for around $ 500,000 as well, completing an impressive signing class based on the estimates available at the time.
The nature of the international market is that the Yankees were already lining up their signing class for the coming years, while the 2017 class placed pen on paper to finalize their deals. The Yankees again chose to structure their deals to bring in as many talented prospects as possible, including Alexander Vargas, Kevin Alcantara and Antonio Gomez.
While the Yankees were preparing to officially sign the 2018 class, Wander Franco was being pushed into Rookie’s advanced Appalachian League and was thriving in a way the 17-year-olds are not supposed to do. He immediately posted an OPS 1.004 with just 19 hits in 273 appearances, in which he began his rapid climb through the minor leagues and major leagues. He was so impressive in his first 70 major league action games that Rays restored the market for early career extensions.
Four of the prospects signed into these classes rank within the Yankees system and Alcantara was a valuable commercial chip over the summer. Pereira is coming off a strong season where he showed tremendous all-round improvement by rising to the top A level.
The Yankees can still find tremendous benefits from their 2017 and 2018 signing classes, but these players will have to take a big step forward to meet Franco’s predictions, which the Yankees will often see in AL East over the decade next. In addition to Franco’s success, the best international signers from the 2018 class, Diego Cartaya and Marco Luciano, are now the most valued prospects in Dodgers and Giants minor league systems respectively. The players who sign on top of the international signing classes have turned out to be extremely valuable.
Going into 2019, the Yankees changed their strategy from that of launching an extensive network to aim instead for the main prospects available even if it gets the most out of their bonus group. It seemed logical that the Yankees would enter the all-in for Jasson Dominguez, as he was considered by far the best prospect in his class, if not the last half decade. The Yankees paid almost all of their initial bonus set for Dominguez and are now preparing to do it again when the next free agency international period opens.
On January 15, the Yankees are expected to spend over $ 4 million to sign up to MLB.coms with the best international prospect, Roderick Arias. The 17-year-old already has the potential to strike both for contact and for power from both sides of the plate, maintaining athletics to play a high level for years to come. He is likely to be one of the Yankees ’top 10 prospects from the moment he signs with the team. They are not tied to any other player in the top 30 and with the ability to trade for more international money suspended since the start of the COVID pandemic, they will be very limited in the types of players they can pursue beyond Arias.
16-year-old Roderick Arias is perspective no. 1 international for the next signing period starting in January 2022
According to MLB Pipeline pic.twitter.com/kCXWKkTWB9
Farm ToFame (@FarmToFame_) August 26, 2021
News has already begun to flow about the 2023 international signing period and the Yankees look set to enter the all-in again if the rules do not change with the ongoing CBA negotiations. The Yankees are already linked with Cuban center-back Brandon Mayea for the 2023 international signing period, with predictions that he will receive a bonus of nearly $ 5 million. The 16-year-old is a mix of contact and impact on the ball that stands above his peers, and the Yankees are willing to sacrifice depth for his tremendous potential.
The Yankees’s free agent international philosophy has changed in recent years from emphasizing depth to a strategy that now seems destined to make the team go all-in three times in four years. This strategy seems to have changed directly from the time Wander Franco first stepped into a professional beating box and began to flourish. The Yankees are now looking to add the kind of impact prospects that can become the cornerstone of an franchise for years to come.
