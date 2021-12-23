International
Changing restrictions continue to complicate international travel
Other countries have also tightened restrictions.
Newnan resident Andy Bush, who was forced to cancel a trip to Europe last year due to the pandemic, has booked for June. He looks forward to traveling to Germany, Italy, Greece and France, but he knows the coronavirus could thwart his plans once again. The only thing we can do is plan and hope for the best, he said.
Many worry that the new travel rules that are appearing everywhere will hurt the industries that are already struggling.
Some travel industry lobbying groups and others have criticized the travel ban in the US and stressed the importance of keeping borders open. They argue that the bans do not hold out the omicron, which is already spreading around the world.
Loews Atlanta managing director Dale McDaniel said travel restrictions could reduce attendance at international conventions and meetings, which could also affect hotel bookings.
Travel restrictions are a kind of open intervention, and they are quite destructive, said researcher Stephen Kissler at the Harvard School of Public Health TH Chan.
Kissler said travel bans could even halt the progress of science. … It is more difficult to share information when travel is limited.
But Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a news conference at the White House that international travel policies have helped keep Americans safe and that the government is continuing to pursue science in this area.
Kissler also noted the importance of exercising precautionary measures in large gatherings, but said, Unfortunately the journey is a great gathering from end to end.
Kissler stressed the importance of testing before you travel, wear a good mask, and distance yourself from others as much as possible.
U.S. State Department officials say they will continue to monitor the spread of the omicron variant.
No one expects this to be the last time restrictions are imposed.
You can not really make long-term plans for international air travel, given how we went from 0 to 100 in less than a week in this variant, said Fox Rothschild aviation lawyer Mark McKinnon during a presentation on the effects of COVID -19 in the aviation industry. Another variant can arrive literally at any time.
He said emergency plans are essential because it will probably happen again, that there would be another variant and things would change very quickly.
Meanwhile, the frequent change of restrictions around the globe continues to complicate Americans’ travel plans.
There are different mandates for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers, different rules for tests and their timing, and some countries require that forms be completed before a trip.
Shelly Bisanz, who works for HCI Travel in Atlanta, said passengers should also allow extra time at the airport and have backup plans to meet testing requirements in the event of something unexpected happening.
For one of her clients, who was traveling from the US to Germany, the Netherlands and England, meeting each country’s requirements in a timely manner was literally like jumping in the ring, Bisanz said.
She created a spreadsheet for the client, with a checklist outlining what he had to do each day.
Travelers should check the requirements for each place they can travel, and they should check it almost every day, Bisanz said. Changes are happening constantly.
