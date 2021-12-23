Free KN95 masks distributed in Manitoba liquor stores are not expired, says province – Winnipeg





Update from the province, 13:30: Manitobans are advised to contact their local liquor dealers and liquor retailers to check if masks are available. Due to the overwhelming reaction, some stores may already have depleted their supply, but extra masks will be sent during the holidays. To date, MBLL has distributed 500,000 masks with additional ongoing deliveries. In total, 1.4 million boxes will be available to be distributed to locations around the province. The masks will be available for free this holiday season from December 23, 2021 to January 2, 2022. The department advises that Arun KN95 masks are good for three years after the date of manufacture or production and masks available at MBLL sites are safe and effective to use. Some boxes may have a print error that says one year. Original story: The free KN95 masks distributed through the Manitoba Liquor Stores quickly disappeared from some places on Wednesday – but reports that the masks had expired are false, says the province of Manitoba. The story goes down the ad In a post on his personal Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Central Services Minister Reg Helwer said the mask boxes will be available at Manitoba Liquor Marts and all Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries casinos in Winnipeg starting Thursday. He added that the masks will also be available in beverage markets and beverage retailers across the province after December 25th. As the province continues to support Manitobans by protecting itself from the increased spread of the omicron variant, the province is collaborating with MBLL to make KN95 masks available in the beverage and casino markets in the coming days. – Reg Helwer (@reghelwer) December 22, 2021 “Wearing a mask has been shown to be very effective in preventing the spread of COVID,” Hewler said in a Twitter post. Trends Canada sees record 14,456 new COVID-19 cases amid Omicron spread

Canada extends $ 300 per week benefit for COVID-19 as Omicron pushes new restrictions “KN95 masks have been shown to be more effective than clothing or procedure masks, as they fit better and offer a higher level of filtration.” The story goes down the ad However, liquor stores began distributing one-person-per-mask masks to people searching on Wednesday. Read more: Manitoba to make free fast COVID-19 tests available in First Nation schools A Global News reporter picked up a box of masks on Wednesday and confirmed that the masks they say are no longer valid. A label on the box says “Storage life: Valid for 1 year” and a sheet printed inside the box indicated that the masks were manufactured in May 2020. I was so happy I got these KN95s today!

And then I thought… last fall when free masks were given to ECE and school staff, they had expired. They will not… could not… not again. Right?! I looked and safe enough !! @mshopeteach @BrittAtGlobal @bkives @CovidSchool pic.twitter.com/whOQmOPUaZ – Mona P (@mona_jdeere) December 23, 2021 However, the province says the masks have actually been good for over a year. The story goes down the ad “The manufacturer has stated that all KN95 masks are good for three years after the date of manufacture or production,” said a provincial spokesman. “The box had a typo that says a year. Information on misprinting and longevity can also be found at manufacturer’s website. Public health officials have said the masks may be less effective beyond the manufacturer-specified expiration date. United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended the use of expired masks only in crisis-free situations. with folder by Shane Gibson © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8470370/free-kn95-masks-distribute-in-many-manitoba-liquor-stores-go-quickly-some-masks-expired/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos