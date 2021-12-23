BROOKLYN BILLIONAIRE, BUYER OF ENTRACTED ANTIQUES WORTH MILLIONS, WALKES FREE IN THE GOVT AGREEMENT

(GIN) A golden bowl, a container for ceremonial libations, a marble statue and a small coffin for human remains were among the 180 stolen antiquities that allegedly decorated the homes and offices of a Brooklyn billionaire whose collection of artifacts antiques were valued at $ 80 million. .

Under an agreement reached by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a multi-year, multinational investigation of the artifacts in the possession of defense fund pioneer Michael Steinhardt will not be prosecuted.

Steinhardt is one of the world’s most prolific buyers of antique art and a dedicated supporter of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, who named one of his Greek art galleries the Judy Gallery and Michael H. Steinhardt.

When the government seized at least nine items from its private collection, including a fourth-century BC terracotta balloon and seventh-century BC proto-Corinthian figures, Forbes magazine carried out a section of the scandal entitled Ancient History for Sale .

According to search warrants, the pieces were purchased within the last 12 years for a total cost of $ 1.1 million and there is a potential charge of possession of the stolen property, noted Columbia University Law and Arts Magazine.

The seized pieces were looted and smuggled illegally from 11 countries, trafficked by 12 criminal smuggling networks and had no verifiable origin before appearing on the international art market.

Prosecutors said Steinhardt had owned and traded more than 1,000 antiques since 1987 and his art collection was valued at about $ 200 million.

For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a fierce appetite for looted objects without worrying about the legitimacy of his actions, the legitimacy of the parts he bought and sold, or the severe cultural damage he caused across the globe, the prosecutor was quoted as saying. Vance County. a press release from his office. [Steinhardts] The pursuit of new additions to exhibit and sell knew no geographical or moral boundaries, as reflected in the pervasive crime world of antiquities traffickers, crime bosses, money launderers, and tomb attackers he relied on to expand his collection. his.

Joint investigations were conducted with authorities in Libya, Bulgaria, Egypt, Greece, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Turkey.

The investigation began in 2017 on a 2000-year-old Bullhead stolen from Lebanon during the Lebanese Civil War. It was determined that Steinhardt had purchased the multimillion-dollar statue and then lent it to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Following an order from New York prosecutors, Met handed over the bulls’ head, which is believed to be a stolen item.

Vance continued: Although Steinhardts’ decades-long indifference to the rights of peoples to their sacred treasures is appalling, the interests of justice before indictment and trial favor a resolution that ensures that a significant portion of the damage to world cultural heritage will be be undone, once and for all.

The deal stipulates that Steinhardt will be subject to an unprecedented lifelong ban on the purchase of antiques, he concluded.

Steinhardts’s lawyer praised the verdict that ended without charges against Steinhardt for items purchased by traffickers and grave assailants as long as Steinhardt quickly returned them to their places of birth.

Steinhardt, 81, is a major contributor to New York University and numerous charities. There is a Steinhardt Conservatory in the Brooklyn Botanical Garden and a Steinhardt Gallery in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The fight against illicit trafficking in cultural property has been at the top of the radar screen of UNESCO, a non-cultural organization which condemned an increase in looting of archeological sites and dismantling of ancient monuments since the 1930s.

Their initiatives took off this year at an international conference on the illicit trade in cultural goods estimated to be around $ 10 billion each year.

African countries that have demanded the return of objects looted during the colonial era are Ethiopia, Benin, Senegal, Ivory Coast, the Netherlands and Nigeria.

w / pix of Somali book fair

A FLOWER BOOK FAIR IN MOGADISHU

(GIN) A Book Fair is booming in Mogadishu, bringing the world of literature and other areas of learning to a region plagued by the coronavirus pandemic and political tensions surrounding disputes over the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

The event was suspended last year due to COVID-19.

This year ‘s event was limited in size, but according to the fair’ s founder, Mohamed Diini, organizers are already working to accommodate more people next year.

Book fairs are a well-known event all over the continent. Every summer, for example, the Hargeisa International Book Fair is held in Somaliland, bringing writers, poets, artists and thinkers from around the world to share and discuss their literary works with a wider audience.

The aim of the event, organizers say, is to promote a culture of reading and writing in the region by producing and publishing high-quality Somali literature and translating classical international literature: fiction, poetry and drama into Somali.

The event is considered to be the main cultural event in Somaliland and one of the largest public book celebrations in East Africa. Organized by the Redsea Online Culture Foundation, the event aims to stimulate the revival of all forms of art and human expression, including painting, poetry recitation, storytelling, drama composition and writing.

The Somali Moving Library Tour is the main event of the Field Book Fairs. It takes place a week before the opening of the festival in Hargeisa and is held in all regions of Somaliland.

Other countries with upcoming book events are South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Sierra Leone. An African Book Festival will be held in Berlin from August 19-21, among others.

Ghana holds a special place on the continent as the UNESCO World Book Capital to be held on 23 April 2023.

w/ pix of Herder and camels

DEVE.JPG

THE LONGEST MEMORY OF DRY IN MEMORY IS TAKEN IN KENYA NOMADS

(GIN) Kenya’s crucial rainy season came short this year with just a few showers sweeping livestock and endangering millions of people.

Photographs from Wajir County, near the border with Somalia, show dead and dying cows in a desert filled with thorn trees. The longest magic of drying in memory is pushing farmers closer to starvation. If they die, said one shepherd referring to his camels, we all die.

The rains have stopped now, so there is no hope for any more rain unless a miracle happens, says Yusuf Abdi Gedi, Wajirs’ local livestock and agriculture official.

Since September, much of northern Kenya has received less than 30% of normal rainfall, the worst short rainy season recorded in decades, according to the Network of Early Warning Systems. Lack of rainfall has wiped out pastures and exacerbated food and water shortages.

The Wajir County administration is struggling to cope with the emergency scale and has hired 40 additional trucks over 18 of them to deliver water. However, community leaders in Dahabley and Eyrib say they have not received help from the government. We have about 400 villages and we could not reach all of them, says Abdi Gedi.

We need three [trucks] a week for 350 families in Dujis, says Muhumed Noor, mayor of Dujis village in Garissa, neighboring Wajirs county. Noor. But without healthy livestock to sell, the community is struggling to pay drivers who refuse to leave for free.

Wajir has not received any additional funding from the national government since the president, Uhuru Kenyatta, declared a national disaster in September, according to the local Wajir official. This was supposed to stimulate support from the international community, he says, adding that it had not happened to the extent necessary.

The drought has been on the rise for years, but by the end of the crisis, news organizations and international donors are turning their attention elsewhere.

The deteriorating food security situation in the region has resulted in some 2.1 million people facing acute food insecurity and in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in the next six months. Compared to the short rainfall estimate, this is an increase from the 1.4 million that were found to be extremely unsafe food. The deterioration is attributed to the poor performance of the long rainy season March-May, climate change accompanied by the effects of COVID-19, and the poor performance of the previous short rainy season.