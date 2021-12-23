556 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Manitoba on Thursday

Manitoba reported 556 new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday in its provincial dashboard.

This is the newest case in a single day since May 21, when there were 594.

Sixty percent of the 355 cases are in the Winnipeg health region, which also constitutes the latest death.

The Southern Health Region has 62 new cases, the Prairie Mountain Health Region has 51, the Northern Health Region has 47 and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region has 41.

More specific information about the person who died, gender, age, and any association with outbreaks or variants of the virus are not yet available. The Manitoba government no longer holds press conferences or sends news announcements Thursday to update case numbers, though some figures are available online.

The total death toll in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic is now 1,369.

The five-day test positivity rate in the province is now 10.9 per cent, the first time it has reached double digits since mid-June. It was 9.9 percent on Wednesday.

There is no update on the rate for Winnipeg, which was 10.6 percent on Wednesday.

Another statistic that is growing rapidly is the average daily number of seven-day cases in the province, which has now reached 329. A week ago it was 180.

It has not been so high since it was 329 in early June.

There are 144 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a seven-fold increase from Wednesday. Twenty-eight of those in the hospital are in the intensive care unit, which is an increase of four.

(Government of Manitoba)

Of the total cases reported on Thursday, 440 (79 percent) are in fully vaccinated persons, while 84 (15 percent) are in persons who have not been vaccinated at all and 32 (six percent) are in persons who are partially vaccinated vaccinated.

Distribution shifts to the unvaccinated when the severity of symptoms is observed. Among patients treated for COVID-19 active in intensive care, 71 percent are unvaccinated, 10 percent are partially vaccinated, and 19 percent are fully vaccinated.

However, the figures are much more equal between those in the hospital. The unvaccinated make up 47 percent while the fully vaccinated make up 49 percent. Only three percent are partially vaccinated.

(Government of Manitoba)

School cases

The total number of COVID-19 school-related cases since the start of school on September 7 is now 2,376, in the province school dashboard datasay

This is an increase of 108 since Thursday, when it was last updated.

Of these, 2,012 are student cases (increase 71) and 364 are staff (increase 37). There were 463 schools that reported one or more cases, which is an increase of 16.

Within the last 14 days, the period in which cases are considered active, 532 cases were registered: 437 cases of students and 97 cases of staff in 216 schools. Three schools have switched to distance learning.

There are 817 schools in the province.

or A map showing school-related cases within the last 14 days can be viewed here.

As of Thursday, 84.7 percent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, 78.3 percent have both doses, and 17.9 percent have a third vaccine. provincial panel of vaccines say.

Suitability for first and second doses now includes any person aged five and over. Every person 18 years of age and older is entitled to a third dose if there has been a sufficiently long interval since taking the second dose.

The total number of doses administered in the province is now at 2,395,148 with another 5,835 scheduled to be given on Thursday.